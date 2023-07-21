Ukraine Energy Support Fund allocates €26.3 million to restore vital energy facilities damaged by war

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund will provide vital financial aid of €26.3 mln for three key energy facilities severely damaged by Russian missile attacks. The fund is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission.

The Kremenchuk Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant, located in the Poltava Region, will receive the largest portion of financial aid, amounting to €15.2 million. CHP serves as a crucial gas-fired facility for power supply and district heating in the city of Kremenchuk.

Another recipient is Kramatorskteploenergo, a district heating provider in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. This essential infrastructure has been approved for a grant of €2.6 million.

The Kharkiv CHP-5, a vital gas-fired combined heat and power facility providing power and district heating, has been granted €8.5 million.

The allocated funds are intended for the prompt restoration of capacity and performance of power plants, which will allow cities to be better prepared for the upcoming winter season.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial support for repairing critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to keep the Ukrainian energy sector functioning. It raises contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors, with a total pledge of €220 million.

Find out more

Press release