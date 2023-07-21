EU adopts new restrictive measures against Iran for military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine

On 20 July, the Council of the European Union established a new framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran’s military support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

This new regime prohibits the export from the European Union to Iran of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones. It also provides for travel restrictions and asset freeze measures that could be imposed against persons responsible for supporting, or involved in Iran’s UAV’s programme.

This new regime is in addition to three previous packages of drone-related sanctions on individuals and entities, the most recent of which was introduced in February 2023.

The Council also decided to list six Iranian individuals under two existing sanctions regimes for Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine (drones) and to the Syrian regime (air defence systems).

Designated individuals are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. They are also subject to travel restrictions, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

