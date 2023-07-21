New opportunities for Ukrainian SMEs: e-commerce coaching from EU4Digital

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine are invited to apply for supported participation in the EU4Digital eCommerce consultations centre programme.

Eleven selected SMEs will benefit from the EU4Digital and International Trade Centre (ITC) support. These companies will learn how to register and start selling on EU marketplaces. As a result, SMEs will be able to register on international marketplaces, list products and achieve their first sales.

The focus is on highly motivated companies that are willing to start selling on EU marketplaces within the coming months.

The deadline for applications is 31 July.

The first batch of 30 participants began the eCommerce consultations centre programme in April and has now successfully completed activities. These included SMEs from Moldova, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as five from Ukraine. Later in April, five more Ukrainian SMEs were selected from among the original pool of applicants.

Find out more

Press release

To apply