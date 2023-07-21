Submit Release
News Search

There were 241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,585 in the last 365 days.

Governor Healey Applauds Senate Appropriations Committee’s $350 Million Commitment to Cape Cod Bridges  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey today issued the following statement in response to the Senate Appropriations Committee advancing President Biden’s budget proposal of $350 million for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges Project to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The Healey-Driscoll Administration recently included $262 million toward replacing the bridges in their Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Capital Investment Plan, with the goal of ramping up to Governor Healey’s $700 million total long-term commitment. 

“This is very exciting and welcome news on a project that has been a top priority for our administration. I am grateful to President Biden, Senator Warren and Senator Markey for their leadership in including this critical funding to move the Cape Cod Canal Bridges Project forward, invest in new infrastructure, and boost our regional economy. We will continue working closely with our local, state, and federal partners to see this project through.” 

You just read:

Governor Healey Applauds Senate Appropriations Committee’s $350 Million Commitment to Cape Cod Bridges  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more