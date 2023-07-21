Governor Healey Applauds Senate Appropriations Committee’s $350 Million Commitment to Cape Cod Bridges  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey today issued the following statement in response to the Senate Appropriations Committee advancing President Biden’s budget proposal of $350 million for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges Project to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The Healey-Driscoll Administration recently included $262 million toward replacing the bridges in their Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Capital Investment Plan, with the goal of ramping up to Governor Healey’s $700 million total long-term commitment.

“This is very exciting and welcome news on a project that has been a top priority for our administration. I am grateful to President Biden, Senator Warren and Senator Markey for their leadership in including this critical funding to move the Cape Cod Canal Bridges Project forward, invest in new infrastructure, and boost our regional economy. We will continue working closely with our local, state, and federal partners to see this project through.”