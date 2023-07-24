Flite Test announces FAA Approved Remote ID Broadcast Module
Flite Test, a leader in recreational radio control modeling released a USA-developed Remote ID broadcast module which complies with the FAA's new regulations.MALVERN, OHIO, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flite Test, LLC announces Flite Test EZ Identification (FT EZ ID), a FAA-compliant Remote Identification Broadcast Module for recreational model aircraft and small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS).
Flite Test, in conjunction with Tritium Electronics, a leader in electronic design and assembly, have designed and released a USA-developed and manufactured Remote ID Broadcast Module, the Flite Test EZ ID which will be available in production volumes in August of 2023. In addition, the FPV Freedom Coalition provided advice on FAA remote ID regulations as well as product management experience to the development effort. The FT EZ ID’s FAA Declaration of Compliance was approved by the FAA in May 2023. The FT EZ ID complies with the FAA’s Remote ID Means of Compliance which means it complies with both the ASTM F3411 and F3586 standards on remote ID.
The FT EZ ID weighs only 10 grams, less than one third of an ounce, can be powered by 2S to 8S batteries and provides an integrated GPS receiver and a Bluetooth transmitter with antennas etched on the printed circuit board, reducing the total weight and functions without any external antennas hanging off the aircraft. The average power draw of the FT EZ ID is a low 10 miliamps meaning there will be a small power penalty when using the FT EZ ID on radio control fixed wing or multirotor aircraft. The price of the FT EZ ID will have a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $109 and will be available for sale from the Flite Test store online and other leading retailers in mid August 2023.
The FT EZ ID is purpose-designed for compliance with the FAA regulation for Remote ID for Recreational sUAS. The FAA published its Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems on January 15, 2021. The regulation requires Recreational operators of sUAS which weigh more than 0.55 pounds (250 grams) must support Remote ID in one of three ways: Have Remote ID integrated in the aircraft (Standard Remote ID), fly in a FAA Recognized Identification Area or be fit with a Remote ID Broadcast Module which may be used on any aircraft controlled by a Recreational operator.
“We have been working with the FAA to submit applications for FAA Recognized Identification Areas (FRIA) so people may continue to fly where they have been flying for years. Our FRIA-first efforts are important, and we will continue to press the FAA to get FRIAs approved. If an individual or club cannot get a FRIA approved, we now offer FT EZ ID as a high value and high-function, self-contained remote ID broadcast module to satisfy the FAA remote ID regulations which go into effect on September 16, 2023 and allow individuals to be compliant with regulations and have minimal disruption to the way they fly. This high-quality USA-designed and developed product would not have been possible without the talented people of Tritium Electronics and the FPV Freedom Coalition.” said Josh Bixler, President of Flite Test and President of Flite Test Community Association.
“Flite Test’s EZ ID will provide an excellent, high value solution for both RC model airplane pilots as well as Recreational drone pilots. It’s light, has internal antennas and has integrated GPS and Bluetooth 4 and 5 transmitter. The FT EZ ID is also designed to easily be installed and then removed and installed on a pilot’s entire fleet of recreational aircraft.”, said Dave Messina, President and CEO of FPV Freedom Coalition.
The FAA issued its Declaration of Compliance approval for the FT EZ ID on May 2, 2023 and is posted on the FAA's UAS Declaration of Compliance website. For additional information, please contact Dave Messina at dmessina@fpvfc.org
