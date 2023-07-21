Explore Untold Stories of Tennessee History at the Tennessee State Library & Archives Author Talks Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From Tennessee’s first steamboats to the glory and tragedy of the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad, explore previously untold stories of the Volunteer State at the Tennessee State Library & Archives’ free Author Talks event with special guest Bill Carey on Friday, August 11, 2023, from noon until 1:00 p.m. CT.

"Tennessee has a rich history of stories, some better known than others," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I encourage anyone interested in discovering something new about the Volunteer State's historical past to join us during your lunch break for this free presentation."

Author and columnist Bill Carey will take attendees on a journey into the past, exploring stories from 19th-century Tennessee as steamboats, the telegraph and railroads transformed the Volunteer State connecting Tennesseans to each other and the rest of the nation.

Bill Carey is the author of several books about Tennessee and Nashville history, including his new book True Tales of Tennessee: Earthquake to Railroad, detailing the stories of people and events that have often been overlooked. He has also written Fortunes, Fiddles and Fried Chicken: A Nashville Business History and Runaways, Coffles and Fancy Girls: A History of Slavery in Tennessee. Carey is a monthly columnist for Tennessee Magazine. He is also the founder of the Tennessee History for Kids organization.

“We are excited to host Bill Carey to share stories he discovered while doing research at the Tennessee State Library & Archives,” said State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter. “Anyone who attends this talk is bound to learn something new about Tennessee’s past.”

This talk will be held at the Library & Archives and is free to attend. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunch. Seating is limited. To make a reservation, visit bit.ly/TSLAAuthorTalks.

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, across from the Tennessee State Museum. The Library & Archives garage is on Junior Gilliam Way.

To learn more about the Library & Archives or schedule a research visit, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com, or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit.