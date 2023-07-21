National Association for Court Management (NACM) Announces New Board Composition

The National Association for Court Management announces the new Vice President for the 2023-2024 Board of Directors, Kelly Hutton of Grand Forks, North Dakota. She currently serves as Deputy Court Administrator for Unit 1 in the State of North Dakota. Ms. Hutton is serving her second year as one of the five officers in the Association after having served the three previous years in a Director position.

The National Association for Court Management is a member organization dedicated to educating court professionals, providing a network of support, sharing information, and advocating on important court and justice system topics. NACM has over 1,500 members from the United States, Canada, Australia, and other countries and is the largest organization of court management professionals in the world with members from all levels and types of courts.