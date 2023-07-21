Dr. Dalal Akoury from AWAREmed Reveals Natural Sleep Tips for Restful Nights and the Vital Role of Melatonin

Embrace daily sunlight exposure to boost your body's natural melatonin production, paving the way for better sleep and brighter mornings. Let the sun's warm embrace guide you to a well-rested night!

Sip on water throughout the day to promote deep and restful sleep at night. Proper hydration sets the stage for a rejuvenating night's rest. Sweet dreams!

Meet Our Beloved Holistic Expert, Dr. Akoury! With unwavering passion and expertise, she's dedicated to transforming lives and empowering your journey to optimal health. Discover the healing power of holistic medicine with Dr. Akoury by your side!

Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.

Integrative Medicine Expert Dr. Akoury Empowers Individuals to Embrace Healthy Sleep Habits for Optimal Well-Being and Vitality

A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything.”
— Irish Proverb
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is thrilled to announce that Dr. Dalal Akoury, the esteemed founder and visionary integrative medicine specialist, is sharing her invaluable insights on achieving restful and rejuvenating sleep through natural approaches. Dr. Akoury's dedication to holistic well-being has transformed countless lives, and her latest focus on sleep health aims to empower individuals to experience optimal rest and vitality.

Quality sleep is an essential aspect of overall well-being, impacting physical, mental, and emotional health. Dr. Akoury emphasizes that sleep is not just about the hours spent in bed, but the quality of sleep obtained. To achieve restful nights and wake up refreshed, Dr. Akoury highlights the following natural sleep tips:

Embrace Natural Sunlight: Exposure to natural sunlight during the day helps the body produce melatonin, a hormone responsible for regulating sleep-wake cycles. Spending time outdoors and letting natural light flood your space can promote healthy sleep patterns.

Create Darkness at Night: Ensuring a completely dark sleep environment is crucial for melatonin production. Dim the lights and avoid using electronic devices with bright screens before bedtime.

Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration throughout the day can positively influence sleep quality. Dr. Akoury recommends drinking water regularly but moderating fluid intake close to bedtime to minimize nighttime awakenings.

Incorporate Tryptophan-Rich Foods: Tryptophan is an amino acid that plays a role in promoting restful sleep. Foods such as avocado, asparagus, banana, turkey, and others rich in tryptophan can be included in evening meals to support relaxation. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6158605/)

Understanding Melatonin's Importance:

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain and plays a significant role in regulating sleep-wake cycles. Dr. Akoury highlights that melatonin production is influenced by exposure to light and darkness, making it essential to create an optimal sleep environment for its release. By supporting the body's natural production of melatonin through lifestyle adjustments, individuals can experience more restorative sleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Dr. Dalal Akoury's natural sleep tips align with her holistic approach to health, emphasizing the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit. Through personalized guidance and evidence-based practices, Dr. Akoury empowers individuals to achieve optimal well-being and embrace vibrant living.
About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center:

AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, is a leading integrative medical practice that prioritizes personalized health solutions. The center offers a wide range of integrative and holistic services to optimize the health and well-being of each individual patient.

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
Dr. Dalal Akoury from AWAREmed Reveals Natural Sleep Tips for Restful Nights and the Vital Role of Melatonin

Contact
Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
Company/Organization
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center. 1604 Lamons Lane, Suite 202, Johnson City,TN 37604
Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604
United States
+1 843-957-1196
About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

