Revolutionary Electric Stackable Vented Sensor Dryer with Reversible Door by Equator Appliances

Vented Dryer

Appliance offers customers a remarkable blend of functionality and convenience

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Appliances presents their product, the Equator 4 cu. ft. 220V Electric Stackable Vented Sensor Dryer with Reversible Door. This state-of-the-art dryer is designed to provide exceptional performance while offering an array of convenient features to meet the needs of busy individuals and families.

Equipped with a wide range of cutting-edge features, this appliance was created with the intention of optimizing every aspect of the drying experience.

"We’ve taken extra steps to pack this dryer model with all of the top-tier features our customers could want" said Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. "Users can enjoy a long list of features that make their lives easier, including normal dry cycles, advanced dry cycles, a secure child lock, and the ability to pair with our 835 model washer.”

One of the key highlights of this dryer is its ability to cater to individual preferences through its diverse range of various dry programs. The list includes Sensor Dry, three heat levels (high, medium, air), four dry levels, and more. Additionally, its advanced dry cycles provide an extended range of possibilities. Cycle types in this category include Allergen Cycle, which effectively eliminates dust, dander, and pollen, Refresh Cycle, Shoes Cycle, and germ-fighting Sanitize Cycle.

Another noteworthy feature is the inclusion of an interior light, providing enhanced visibility inside the drum. This feature ensures that no clothing item is left behind, even in low-light conditions. Users can easily spot and retrieve their garments, making laundry chores more convenient and efficient.

Safety is also taken seriously with the build of this latest model. The Equator 4 cu. ft. Electric Stackable Vented Sensor Dryer incorporates a secure child lock, providing peace of mind for parents and caregivers. This child lock feature prevents unauthorized access, ensuring a safe and worry-free environment for everyone in the household.

This advanced appliance also includes a reversible door, a lint filter clean sensor, side handles, included accessories (such as an exhaust elbow and exhaust hose), Automatic Temperature Control, and a diagnostic menu.

The Equator’s Short Dryer Stackable Set can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $1,099.00

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

