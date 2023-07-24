OnlineCheckWriter.com Announces Seamless Integration with FreeAgent

Enabling Efficient Finance Management for Businesses

We are more than a payment platform; we are a lifeline for businesses navigating the complexities of finance.” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO & Founder OnlineCheckWriter.com

TYLER, TEXAS, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a fintech solution under Zil Money Corporation, proudly announces its innovative integration with FreeAgent, aiming to transform the financial management experience for businesses across the globe. This strategic collaboration allows users to smoothly import bills and invoices into OnlineCheckWriter.com's platform, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their finances.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company for OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, is committed to delivering advanced payment technologies to businesses. This latest partnership with FreeAgent reinforces this commitment, providing an all-in-one solution for businesses looking to streamline their financial management process.

"Our platform is more than just a payment solution. It offers a wide range of payment methods, such as ACH, wire transfer, e-check, and debit and credit card payments," said Sabeer Nelli, the visionary leader of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "

Moreover, businesses can benefit from bank reconciliation statements, bookkeeping, and accounting automation, making our platform a comprehensive tool for all financial needs.

In addition to the convenience of multiple payment options, OnlineCheckWriter.com facilitates international wire transfers, simplifying global payments for businesses. A unique feature of the platform is its 'pay by credit card' functionality. This innovative feature empowers small businesses to manage their cash flow better by offering credit facilities. It also enables businesses to make credit payments where credit cards are not traditionally accepted.

Sabeer Nelli, understanding the financial hardships faced by small businesses, especially when acquiring loans from banks, designed the platform to ensure timely payments. This move helps alleviate financial pressure on businesses, proving instrumental in helping small businesses secure funds for efficient payroll management.

A standout aspect of OnlineCheckWriter.com is its seamless integration with several prominent software, including QuickBooks, Gusto, Xero, Zoho, Sage, Wave, and Oracle. These strategic integrations enable businesses to access and manage all financial aspects through OnlineCheckWriter.com's single platform, simplifying finance management.

Furthermore, businesses can connect and manage multiple bank accounts through OnlineCheckWriter.com effortlessly, providing a comprehensive solution for finance management.

With this integration with FreeAgent, OnlineCheckWriter.com cements its position as a leader in financial management solutions, delivering innovative and comprehensive services to businesses worldwide.