Anthrax Vaccine Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 1,006.33 By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anthrax vaccine market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.7%, driven by growing bioterrorism threats and increasing awareness about the disease. As of 2022, the market generated a revenue of US$ 599 million and is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,006.33 million by 2031.
The global anthrax vaccine market is growing significantly due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases like anthrax worldwide. Additionally, new funding opportunities from the government, research foundations, donors, and advancements in manufacturing and research technologies are likely to fuel market expansion in the forecast year. Immunizations are cost-effective. Additionally, the expansion of the market is due to the presence of a sizable target demographic in developing markets.
Anthrax poses a significant economic and public health risk to the countries. The prevention of it in both animals and people may aid by improving surveillance, diagnosis, and outbreak response. The disease has a significant prevalence rate, and the risk and severity of infection make it one of the diseases that preventive healthcare organizations prioritize. The cutaneous form of anthrax affects more than 95% of people and is spread by handling infected carcasses or the skin, hair, flesh, or bones from those carcasses. In addition, the Agricultural Economic Insights (AEI) analysis found that, when looking at data from 1970 to 2020, meat consumption in the United States grew in 2020. Although the patterns of consumption for beef, pig, and poultry are essentially different, the risk of anthrax is increased. As a result of the aforementioned facts, the anthrax vaccine market is anticipated to expand throughout the projected period.
The creation of safer and more effective vaccinations is a constant goal of research and development, and this is a key trend influencing the market for anthrax vaccines globally. In 2020, businesses spent $42 billion on biopharmaceutical R&D, with some of the money going toward developing better anthrax vaccinations. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly working together to improve vaccine effectiveness and shorten the vaccination schedule. For instance, in 2022, GlaxoSmithKline successfully completed Phase II studies for a novel anthrax vaccine. These developments highlight the market's potential for future expansion.
Cell-free PA Vaccines Type Attained a Revenue of US$ 366.5 Million
The market has seen a huge increase in sales of cell-free PA vaccines. This form of vaccination has proven to be successful and widely used in preventing anthrax infections, with sales of approximately US$ 366.5 million. Healthcare experts and people seeking anthrax protection favor this method because it offers improved safety and a lower chance of adverse effects when compared to other vaccine kinds.
Due to the possibility that a bioterrorist could use anthrax as a weapon, there is a growing global awareness of the need for anthrax vaccination programs. Governments and healthcare providers have realized how important it is to save their citizens from the deadly effects of anthrax, which has raised funding for vaccine production and delivery.
Anthrax Vaccine is Majorly Use for Animals
The use of anthrax vaccinations in animals stands out as the largest consumer category in the global markets, expected to generate approximately $586.7 million in sales. The substantial revenue generated by this segment highlights the critical role that anthrax immunization plays in safeguarding animal populations around the world.
The increasing adoption of vaccination policies and recommendations by governments and regulatory agencies in many nations that either require or highly advise anthrax vaccination for livestock is driving the market for anthrax vaccines in animals. These programs are designed to stop the spread of anthrax and minimize its effects on human health, food safety, and animal populations.
Asia Pacific to Capture More Than 8.8% of Revenue Share in the Global Market
The Asia Pacific market is likely to reach a market size of US$ 211.26 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Due to improving healthcare infrastructures and public health awareness, emerging economies like China and India are seeing an increase in demand for anthrax vaccines. Since there have been occurrences in numerous nations throughout Asia, the disease has a wide geographic distribution.
In response to the rising demand, several Chinese producers are engaged in the production of anthrax vaccinations. Therefore, establishing production facilities in China will aid in advancing the mass manufacture and distribution of these vaccines, which will spur market expansion in the region. The broad production facilities for vaccines in Japan and the country's advanced healthcare system are to blame for the wholesome market expansion.
Companies Profile
In both the human and animal divisions, there is a small number of concentrated competitors in the anthrax vaccine market. Major firms dominate the market in terms of market share. Over the course of the projection period, there may be a large influx of new players due to rising disease prevalence and public awareness. Emergent BioSolutions, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi are some of the market's top competitors for anthrax vaccines. These businesses are concentrating on R&D initiatives to develop cutting-edge anthrax vaccines that effectively combat the disease while having fewer adverse effects.
Key Players
• Colorado Serum
• Emergent BioDefense Corporation (BioThrax)
• Indian Immunologicals
• IVPM
• Merck
• Merial
• Porton Biopharma Limited
• Prondil
• Zoetis, Inc.
• PharmAthene, Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global anthrax vaccine market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-Users, and Region.
By Type
• Cell-free PA Vaccines
• Live Vaccines
By Application
• Animal
• Human
By End Users
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Veterinary Centers
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
