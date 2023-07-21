Clear Mobitel Appoints Dr Shahram Niri as Chief Technology Officer
Former General Manager for the 5G Innovation Centre (5GIC) at the University of Surrey Brings Extensive 5G Management and Technical Experience to Clear Mobitel.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Mobitel today announced that Dr Shahram G Niri will join the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective July 18, 2023. Dr Niri brings unique skills and experience in the field of mobile communication technology and research. Throughout his career, he has driven innovative product development and served as an industry champion and technology evangelist for initiatives such as Small Cells and 5G.
Dr Niri joins Clear Mobitel following a decade-long tenure as a technology consultant, where he served as an advisor for companies such as NEC, providing 5G Open-RAN, private networks, and telecom business strategy. In this role, he directed strategy, product, technology, and operations for private networks, 4G & 5G Mobile Core and broadband. Previously, Dr Niri served as General Manager at the University of Surrey 5G Innovation Centre, where he led the development and operations of its 5-year research plan and large-scale test bed facility to prototype early 5G technology resulting in a portfolio value of over £35MM. Before this appointment, he served as a Visiting Professor in Engineering and Physical Sciences Department.
Previously in his career, Dr Niri served as Director of Global LTE and SAE Strategy and Solution with NEC Europe. At NEC, Dr Niri led global strategy product line management and product planning. Before NEC, he served as s senior manager at 3UK and a Senior Research Fellow at CCSR (Center for Communications System Research).
Dr Niri holds several patents in mobile communications and has published over 50 technical papers and articles in this field.
In his role as Clear Mobitel's CTO, Dr Niri will lead product and services engineering teams to advance Clear Mobitel’s position as a technology leader in combining 5G core technology with data-driven artificial intelligence and machine learning intelligence platforms for customers around the globe.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Shahram to the Clear Mobitel team," said Harpal Mann, Clear Mobitel CEO and Founder. "Shahram is an outstanding leader with a proven ability to build and lead high-performing global teams that drive new and innovative product development and implementation. Developing new products and services at scale that engage our customers through an exceptional user experience requires a unique combination of talents, and we've truly found these in Shahram."
About Clear Mobitel, Ltd.
Founded in 2008, Clear Mobitel is a UK company with offices in the Channel Islands, England and the USA with a new office opening in Wales soon. Clear Mobitel aims to deliver the next generation of 5G Ecosystem services, coupling the latest technology with new innovative platforms and solutions.
