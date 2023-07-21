A true modern renaissance man.Being a modern Renaissance man doesn't mean being an expert in every field, as that's virtually im mind, seeking continuous learning and improvemepossible given the vastness of human knowledge today. A strong couple typically refers to a romantic partnership that exhibits several positive qualities, characteristics, and behaviors. a Renaissance man is someone who has a broad intellectual curiosity and continuously seeks to expand their expertise beyond a single specialized area.

Soriano is committed to supporting the Italian economy, this is just the beginning of our involvement in Italy, and we look forward to continued success in the years to come."” — Marco Soriano

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soriano Group, a prominent financial player in the United States, has strategically allocated over 100 million dollars to Italy's thriving business landscape. With a keen eye for innovation and profitability, Soriano Group's investment will provide a much-needed boost to the Italian economy.

Soriano Group has made substantial investments across diverse sectors, including electric high-end electric motorcycles (Soriano Motori), fashion (Soriano Fashion), virtual reality (Soriano Metaverse), lifestyle (Soriano Lifestyle), and the flourishing telecommunications industry through its latest acquisition, virtual mobile telephone operator (Elite Mobile).

Soriano Group's investment will go towards supporting a number of innovative ventures in Italy, including the development of new technologies, the expansion of existing businesses, and the creation of new jobs. This injection of capital will help Italy to compete on a global scale and continue to be a leading force in the world economy. Marco Antonio Soriano IV says "He is committed to supporting the Italian economy and is confident that this investment will bring about positive change. This is just the beginning of our involvement in Italy, and we look forward to continued success in the years to come."

The Soriano Group's latest acquisition is Elite Mobile, a virtual mobile telephone operator. This is a significant investment in the telecommunications industry, which is flourishing at present. Elite Mobile will enable the Soriano Group to offer a wide range of mobile phone services to its customers.

Elite Mobile, acquired in April 2023, has paved the way for Soriano Group to establish a strong foothold in Italy's rapidly expanding telecommunications sector. This forward-thinking company offers a range of exclusive telecommunications, entertainment, training, and cutting-edge products, setting the stage for Soriano Group's entry into this lucrative market.

Soriano Motori, established in 2020 , is revolutionizing the electric motorcycle industry. Designed for discerning enthusiasts seeking novel and extraordinary machines, Soriano Motori's exceptional motorcycles, namely the Giaguaro V1S and Giaguaro V1R, are meticulously crafted in Italy by a team of highly skilled engineers and designers. These engineering marvels represent the relaunch of the Soriano motorcycle brand, founded by Ricardo Soriano-Scholtz von Hermensdorff, a visionary Spanish nobleman known for his diverse interests, from aeronautics to cinema and tourism. The motorcycles are poised to captivate a global audience of aficionados.

Soriano Fashion made a remarkable debut in 2021 at EICMA – The world's largest motorcycle trade show – showcasing a collection of luxury apparel influenced by art and motorcycle culture. Designed and manufactured in Italy, the brand's sustainable and semi-artisanal production methods ensure limited editions, making each piece a coveted work of art. From leather jackets to outerwear, every item carries authentic artwork by world-famous artists, blending design, art, technology, and lifestyle. The brand's highly anticipated new collection is set to launch in Milan this September, promising to make waves in the fashion industry.

The Metaverse endeavor, initiated in 2022 with Mondo Soriano, presents an exclusive virtual space where bikers and fashion enthusiasts can connect seamlessly, transcending physical boundaries. This innovative concept erases limitations and fosters a vibrant lifestyle community. Additionally, Soriano Lifestyle boasts a global network of membership hotels and clubhouses strategically located in major cities worldwide. Emphasizing privacy, these exceptional facilities restrict camera use, ensuring a secure and exclusive environment for members to indulge in unique experiences and privileges.

“I represent a multi-generational family of corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and business owners, who achieved success through an integrated approach that leverages a global network of family members, attorneys, accountants, managers, and other trusted advisors,” affirmed Marco Antonio Soriano IV, the founder of Soriano Group. He added, “this integrative approach helps me clarify and prioritize goals before translating them into comprehensive investment plans, creating efficient structures and strategies to support long-term success.”

About Soriano Owners and Lifestyle Club

The Soriano Owners and Lifestyle Club is all about elegance, sophistication and access to the best VIP service and lifestyle events. Soriano World members will have access to an exclusive club of fashion, racing team, well-known racetracks, and the manufacturing facility factory. That said, it is in our core plans for the first Soriano Club to be opened in New York City & Milan circa 2024 in a townhouse style for all the local riders, artists, actors, posh businessmen and women of the big apple.

Today we aim to unite our future members and clubs with the famous Marbella Club founded in 1954 by Ricardo Soriano’s nephew Prince Alfonso Hohenlohe, as well as entertain with fine cuisine restaurants, spas, workspaces, cinemas and showrooms about our work of arts, engineering and ecological consciousness.

We will aim to be the platform that foments creativity, fashion, engineering and beauty in all its forms; a sophisticated place where its members and visitors can share ideas, network in both physical and digital spaces, while upholding our core values to diversity, respect and international flares.

