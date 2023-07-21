YEA Cookbook: Georgian Spinach and Walnut Pkhali

Prep Time: 10 min | Cooking Time: 3 min | Servings: 6-8

Georgia is known for its hearty meals such as cheesy khachapuri, so why not try making some Spinach and Walnut Pkhali during the summer months? Serve it with pomegranate seeds or lettuce for the perfect summer meal.

Ingredients

300g (10 cups) fresh spinach

50g (1/3 cup) walnut halves

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

25g (1/4 cup) fresh coriander, chopped

2 tsp white wine vinegar

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp blue fenugreek

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

50 ml (¼ cup) sunflower (or any other neutral) oil

Salt and pepper

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add spinach, stir and cook for one minute.

Drain in a colander, squeezing the spinach with the back of a spoon to release as much moisture as possible. Set aside.

In a food processor, pulse the walnuts and garlic until ground fine and the consistency resembles wet sand.

Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the spinach and fresh coriander. Pulse until well-combined and homogenous.

Transfer contents to a large mixing bowl and add vinegar, ground coriander, blue fenugreek, cayenne and oil. Stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate mixture until it is firm, about one hour.

With clean hands, shape the pkhali into small balls, 4-6 in total depending on the size you prefer.

Garnish with pomegranate seeds, serve and enjoy!