YEA Cookbook: Belarusian Mushroom-Filled Potato Zrazy

Prep Time: 20 min | Cooking Time: 25 min | Servings: 8

Normally made with meat, the vegetarian alternative to these classic potato dumplings is bound to make your mouth water. A perfect autumn meal that is sure to help you manage the colder weather!

Ingredients

1kg potatoes

2 eggs

2 egg yolks, beaten

140ml milk

320g plain flour

3 tbsp olive oil

Nutmeg

Salt and pepper

For the filling:

160g unsalted butter

640g mixed mushrooms (preferably fresh shiitake and button), finely chopped

3 onions, finely chopped

Salt

Directions

Cut the peeled potatoes into equal pieces. Boil the potatoes until tender in salted water. Drain.

Mash the potatoes and add the butter and milk. Stir to combine. Season with nutmeg, pepper and salt.

Prepare the filling.

Finely chop the onions and the mushrooms.

Melt the butter in a pan. Add the mushrooms and onion. Season with salt and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes, until the mixture is dark brown and dry (stir occasionally).

Put the mashed potatoes, egg yolk, flour and pepper in a bowl. Form balls of equal size, about the size of a small egg, then flatten them into palm-sized discs. Arrange some of the filling on top and fold the edges over so that the filling is well covered.



Heat the olive oil in a pan. Fry 3-4 zrazy at a time over medium heat, four minutes on each side, until golden brown and crispy.

Serve with a dip or sauce of your choice, such as sour cream or tomato salsa.