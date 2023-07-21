YEA Cookbook

Cooking lots of vegetarian meals is a fantastic way to improve your sustainable lifestyle. Why not do so while learning more about the cuisines and cultures of the countries of the Eastern Partnership? In this cookbook, Young European Ambassadors have brought together a variety of recipes from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine to help you #GoVeg.

Armenian Pasuts Tolma

Tolma are made year-round, and there is a festival dedicated to variations of the dish, which started in 2011 . Pasuts Tolma is specifically made for fasting, and bigger than other variations of tolma.

See the full recipe here.

Zhingyalov hats

Zhingyalov hats are a staple during the festivities of the Great Lent, most popular in Artsakh and Syunik. Zhingyalov hats consist of a flatbread stuffed with a variety of greens, and it is advised to include mild tasting greens in order to enhance the taste of your main greens, such as spinach or cilantro!

See the full recipe here.

Azerbaijani Badimjan Sirdagh

This aubergine-based dish is bound to make all of your friends jealous! Originating from the south-west of Azerbaijan, this dish is particularly popular in the Lankaran region.

See the full recipe here.

Pomidor chighirtmasi

On the hunt for a new staple breakfast food? Then look no further than this Azerbaijani classic! Pomidor chighirtmasi will definitely make sure you start your day right.

See the full recipe here.

Belarusian Draniki

These potato pancakes are the perfect comfort food, and a Belarusian staple which was made popular in the nineteenth century. The word ‘draniki’ comes from old Belarusian, meaning ‘rubbing’. Make these when hosting your friends for a dinner party!

See the full recipe here.

Belarusian Mushroom-Filled Potato Zrazy

Normally made with meat, the vegetarian alternative to these classic potato dumplings is bound to make your mouth water. A perfect autumn meal that is sure to help you manage the colder weather!

See the full recipe here.

Georgian Spinach and Walnut Pkhali

Georgia is known for its hearty meals such as cheesy khachapuri, so why not try making some Spinach and Walnut Pkhali during the summer months? Serve it with pomegranate seeds or lettuce for the perfect summer meal.

See the full recipe here.

Moldovan Mămăligă

Mămăligă is a core part of Moldovan cuisine, often used as a substitute for bread. Each family has its own twist on the hearty meal. However, Mămăligă hasn’t always been made with cornflour, which was only introduced to Europe in the 16th century. Instead, it was made with millet flour!

See the full recipe here.

Ukrainian Varenyky

Varenyky are a staple of Ukrainian culture and folklore. The shape of these tasty dumplings is meant to resemble the new moon, and they were often eaten during the harvest. Now, they are often made for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, with the filling kept as a surprise for all the guests!

See the full recipe here.