Clear Print Unveils Enhanced Website for Print & Packaging Buyers
New features empower California businesses with comprehensive resources and tools for retail and B2B print marketing and packaging.
This latest website update is part of our ongoing mission to help companies look good, run better and expand with the smart use of marketing materials, packaging, labels, and direct mail campaigns. ”CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Print, a leading provider of product labels, packaging, and print marketing materials, has announced a significant update to its website, ClearPrint.com. The recent update is designed to better serve businesses in California that need more effective and efficient print marketing and packaging solutions. The revamped website offers an expanded FAQ section, updated in-depth blog content, and a direct mail calculator, all aimed at providing users with a more comprehensive and user-friendly experience.
— Geoffrey Pick, President
The newly updated Clear Print website reflects the company's commitment to its #1 On-Time Delivery Record and to its forty-three years of providing top-notch service and resources to its clients. The website's enhancements are specifically tailored to meet the needs of businesses in California, offering information and tools to help them succeed with their print marketing and packaging efforts.
According to Clear Print President, Geoffrey Pick, "This latest website update is part of our ongoing mission to help companies look good, run better and expand with the smart use of marketing materials, folding carton packaging, product labels, and creative direct mail campaigns. It's one more tool to help build long-term relationships with clients by helping them to succeed faster and within budget."
One of the key features of the update is the expanded Printing and Packaging FAQ section. This section now offers a broader range of detailed information, addressing common questions and concerns from print buyers and marketers. It serves as a valuable resource for businesses looking to understand the intricacies of product labels, packaging, and print marketing materials.
The Clear Print FAQs cover several helpful categories that are designed to make it easier for both novice and experienced print buyers alike:
• Paper FAQs – Coatings, Sizes, Weight Classifications
• Label Printing FAQs
• Folding Carton Packaging FAQs
• Paper Folding Methods and FAQs
• Binding Methods – Types of Binding and FAQs
• File Preparation FAQs & Tips
In addition, the company has updated its Clear Print blog. Their searchable blog now features a variety of articles designed to assist buyers and employees of manufacturers involved in the production of product labels, packaging, and print marketing material. The content is regularly updated to ensure it remains relevant and useful for businesses seeking the latest insights and trends in the industry.
Another notable addition to the website is the Direct Mail Calculator, accessible from their main menu under Resources. This tool lets businesses plan their direct mail campaigns more efficiently by helping them determine the best campaign volume and sending frequency. This gives them a realistic method to estimate the cost and potential return on investment in any given campaign. This feature is particularly beneficial for businesses that want to optimize their marketing with cross-channel marketing.
The website update is a significant step forward for Clear Print, demonstrating their dedication to providing a seamless and informative online experience for their clients. The new features and enhancements are expected to greatly benefit businesses in California, equipping them with the tools and resources they need to succeed.
Clear Print invites all companies that want effective print marketing and packaging solutions to explore the new site and take advantage of the wealth of information and tools it offers. Located in the San Fernando Valley, CA, Clear Print serves clients from its 10,000 square foot production facility with its full service pre-press capabilities, its five presses, and a range of die-cutting, bindery, and fulfillment equipment and services.
Geoffrey Pick
Clear Print
+1 818-709-1220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube