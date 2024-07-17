New Ready-Made Social Media Campaigns for 107 Types of Local Businesses Introduced by Success Publishing & Marketing
Local Social Link™ - ready-made visual content campaigns for local businesses and professional practices.
Company's ready-made visual content campaigns are designed to boost revenue for local companies without the need for time-consuming social content creation.
One thing I learned early in my career is that visual content such as video and graphics, gets a disproportionately higher response from customers than plain words.”SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Success Publishing & Marketing announces a budget-friendly marketing solution for local companies who need to enhance their online presence to stay competitive. Local Social Link™ automatically delivers engaging, daily visual content to Facebook and other social media business pages. It's designed to help local businesses stand out in search results and social feeds, increase customer engagement, and drive more sales.
Local Social Link™ is a pre-made and evergreen local social media marketing campaign tailored for specific local businesses. It harnesses the power of visual content on Facebook, the platform where 88% of people trust recommendations from friends and 70% of local business purchases can be traced back to social media.
André Palko, founder of Success Publishing and Marketing, whose marketing techniques got one of his companies named to the Inc. 5000, had this to say:
“One thing I learned early in my career is that visual content such as video and graphics, gets a disproportionately higher response from customers than plain words. The problem is that even though most business owners know this, they simply don’t have the time, the energy, or the budget to create this level of custom branded content. Local companies today also must compete with national companies that have the marketing budget to create these types of campaigns. That's why we put together our Local Social Link™ collection, to help small shops compete at any level."
Local Social Link™ Key Benefits
Increased Visibility
Daily posts with branded visual content help businesses stand out in local search results and build top-of-mind recognition among customers.
Enhanced Engagement
Visual content is twice as likely to receive engagement such as likes, shares, and comments compared to text posts. This increased interaction leads to higher customer loyalty and repeat sales.
Cost-Effective Marketing
Unlike costly ad campaigns, Local Social Link™ delivers a systematic approach to posting content without burning through the marketing budget. The service costs only $97 per month, a fraction of the cost compared to DIY efforts or hiring a marketing agency to create a range of custom visual content. With
Time- and Energy-Saving Automation
The service handles everything from customizing the graphics, adding relevant text and hashtags, to automatically posting every day on up to three social media platforms, with the option to post on additional channels.
Local Social Link™ Key Features
Branded Content
Each image is customized with the business's logo and/or URL. Client's brand colors are always used, ensuring consistent branding.
Professional Graphics
High-quality visuals are designed to capture attention and drive engagement.
Automated Posting
Automation means this all happens without any manual effort required from the business owner.
Multi-Platform Support
In addition to Facebook, the service includes posting on two more social media channels at no extra cost. If desired, clients can add additional channels beyond the three included with the program.
Local Social Link™ is available for 107 different business niches and professional practices, from restaurants, gyms, chiropractors, and law firms to auto repair shops, veterinarians, gyms and more. More local business niches are being added and Success Publishing and Marketing also creates fully custom campaigns for companies that prefer to go that route.
Local Social Link™ gives local businesses the power to maximize their social media presence, attract more customers, and increase sales, all with minimal investment of time and resources and all within a few weeks of ordering.
For more information, visit the company website to read the Local Social Link™ article on how companies can enhance their local social media marketing. Or call Success Publishing and Marketing and leave a message.
