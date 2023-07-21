CSSI host monthly Inter-faith Service

Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) have recently conducted a monthly inter-faith Service at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

This program is a spiritual program organised by the CSSI Senior Executive to bring together officers from Rove Central Correctional Centre and CSSI Head Quarters to reverential towards God.

During the program a vibrant message from the word of God been shared by Pastor Joseph Olawale of RCCG, including musical choir’s interlude by church members as well as special prayers for the success of CSSI organisation, key stakeholders and the Government as a whole.

Ends///

Correctional Officers raising their hands during the prayers of blessing

Technical Advisers of the Australia Solomon Islands Partnership for Justice (ASIPJ) who join the Inter-faith Service at RCCG, Cathedral.

CSSI Press