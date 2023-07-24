ARC Joins Forces with Leading Market Maker Gotbit for Centralized Exchange Listing
Gotbit's proficiency as a market maker will play a pivotal role in expanding the token's reach, thereby strengthening its position in the market.
In ARC's perspective, the partnership with Gotbit brings forth a shared emphasis on the value of an exceptional team, cultivating a work environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and passion.
ARC's partnership with Gotbit marks a significant milestone and aims to bring cutting-edge solutions to the forefront of the Web3 ecosystem.
ARC's partnership with Gotbit marks a significant milestone and aims to bring cutting-edge solutions to the forefront of the Web3 ecosystem. The expert trading desk's round-the-clock risk management will ensure robust practices year-round, providing a solid foundation for ARC's markets.
— TJ Dunham, CEO of ARC
ARC's mission to make Web3 safer and more accessible through token utility solutions aligns perfectly with Gotbit's expertise in efficiently reshaping token markets. With this collaboration, both companies are geared up to revolutionize the Web3 industry by providing groundbreaking tools and services that will make DeFi more accessible, secure, and efficient for users.
"We know that being a Web3 company is a hell of a job," said Daniil Posiagin, VC Principal at Gotbit. "That's why we've traveled 1,000 unique paths with our clients, guiding them from funding rounds to listings on top exchanges, and raising massive capital in the secondary market. We are dedicated to providing comprehensive support to ARC and their vision of making Web3 markets that change the world."
In ARC's perspective, the partnership with Gotbit brings forth a shared emphasis on the value of an exceptional team, cultivating a work environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and passion. This common ground aligns perfectly with ARC's vision of creating impactful solutions and driving transformative change through their Web3 products.
ARC's CEO and founder, TJ Dunham, acknowledges that Gotbit Hedge Fund's market-making services make them the ultimate partner for Web3 founders. "The tailored long-term strategies catered to individual needs offer immense value, and the expert trading desk's round-the-clock risk management will ensure robust practices year-round, providing a solid foundation for ARC's markets." TJ added.
"Powered by our skilled team and AI, the Gotbit Trading System brings profit to Web3 leaders and supports founders across 70+ CEXs and 50+ DEXs on 21 Blockchains," noted a spokesperson from Gotbit.
ARC and Gotbit's partnership signifies a new era for the Web3 industry. Founders, investors, and users can look forward to a more streamlined, secure, and prosperous DeFi landscape, driven by the collective vision of these two groundbreaking companies.
Through this dynamic partnership, Gotbit's expertise joins forces with ARC to amplify the reach and garner the support needed to propel their innovative Web3 solutions to new heights.
Robinson Hernandez
ARC
robbo@arc.market