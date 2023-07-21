Natural Gas Generator Market Analysis – Industry News | 2031

Natural Gas Generator

Natural Gas Generator Market is estimated to hit USD 10.4 billion by 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

A natural gas generator is a type of power generator that utilizes natural gas as its primary fuel source to produce electrical energy. It operates based on the principles of an internal combustion engine, where the combustion of natural gas generates mechanical energy, which is then converted into electricity through a generator.

The natural gas generator market size was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The engine of a natural gas generator is typically a reciprocating internal combustion engine. It can be either a spark-ignition engine (similar to gasoline engines) or a compression-ignition engine (similar to diesel engines), depending on the design and size of the generator.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include Weichai Group (China), Kohler Co. (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Denyo (Japan), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Doosan (South Korea), Greaves Cotton Limited (India), Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (India), Siemens (Germany), Aksa Energy (Turkey), Wärtsilä (Finland), Honda (Japan), Briggs & Stratton (US), ABB (Germany) and Yanmar (Japan).

Injection:

The internal combustion engine injects fuel and air into the combustion chamber, where the mixture gets compressed by the piston.

Ignition:

After the piston compresses the air and fuel combination, the spark plug ignites the fuel with a small but powerful spark. The spark ignites an explosion in the chamber that the Rest of the generator turns into mechanical energy.

Electricity generation:

Ignition causes the gases to expand, pushing the piston down with enough force to turn the crankshaft, which then spins the rotor. When the rotor spins, the stator wires conduct electricity and combine into a single large electrical current that, if large enough, can power appliances and buildings.

Asia-Pacific registered the highest natural gas generator market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

Generators harness mechanical energy, fueled by natural gas, to create electricity. Natural gas generators use fuels such as propane or natural gas, drawn either from a direct line piped in by utility suppliers or via a tank, to generate the cleanest fossil fuel electricity possible.

Natural gas generators use natural gas to create electricity. They work similar to gas generators, but these generators use gas fuel instead of liquid. To create electricity in a natural gas generator, a mixture of fuel and air is inserted into a combustion chamber, where a piston compresses it. A spark plug ignites the fuel by forcing the piston down and turning the crankshaft.

Natural gas is one of the cleanest-burning fossil fuels, releasing fewer toxins into the atmosphere than other generator fuels. However, rise in pollution concern across the globe may act as the major driving factor for the market.

Natural gas is supplied to the generator through a dedicated pipeline connected to the engine's combustion chamber. The gas supply is controlled by a regulator, ensuring a constant and appropriate flow of fuel.

The mechanical energy generated by the engine is then transferred to an alternator, which is connected to the engine. The alternator converts this mechanical energy into electrical energy by electromagnetic induction, producing alternating current (AC).

Rather than having to refill a fuel tank repeatedly, natural gas generator can be connected by local gas pipeline for a near-unlimited fuel supply, barring any major disasters or utility failures.

Diesel generators require extra time and expense to polish the fuel to remove contaminants. Diesel’s limited shelf life in storage means it requires extra planning and expense, with natural gas.

On the basis of application, the continuous segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest natural gas generator market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of power rating, the less than 75 kVA segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, the commercial segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

The manufacturing of Natural gas generator was stopped for a specific period of time due to high peak of the COVID-19 situation which led to highly impact the sales of Natural gas generator.

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial Power ratings and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their Power rating due to less workforce. However, there is a sluggish decline in the global natural gas generator market due to impact of COVID-19.

