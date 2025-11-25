Vinyl Ester Market Regional Analysis Covering North America Europe and Asia Pacific

Vinyl ester Market, by Application

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vinyl ester market is witnessing robust growth, driven primarily by the rising adoption of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems and the increasing use of corrosion-resistant pipes and storage tanks across industrial sectors. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research titled “Vinyl Ester Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14193 Market Drivers & Opportunities:-Key Growth Drivers:- Growing demand for FGD installations: As industries aim to curb sulfur emissions, vinyl ester resins are increasingly used due to their chemical resistance and durability.- Rising need for corrosion-resistant infrastructure: Pipes and storage tanks built using vinyl ester materials are seeing strong uptake in chemical processing, water treatment, and related sectors.Challenges:- Shortage of skilled labor and- Lack of standardized manufacturing guidelines continue to restrain market expansion.Opportunities:- Stringent environmental regulations are expected to create new avenues for market growth, especially in pollution control and industrial wastewater management applications.Segmental Highlights:-By Type:Bisphenol A Diglycidyl Ether (DGEBA):- Held over half of the market share in 2020.- Expected to maintain dominance due to excellent corrosion resistance and mechanical strength.Brominated Fire Retardant Vinyl Ester:- Projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% (2021–2030) owing to its expanding use in fire-resistant applications.By Application:-Pipes & Tanks:- Accounted for 50% of market share in 2020.- Expected to remain dominant due to lower long-term maintenance and operational costs.Pulp & Paper:- Anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5%.- The industry’s use of corrosive chemicals pushes demand for vinyl ester–based FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) pipes and equipment.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, led the market in 2020, contributing nearly 40% of global revenue.- High demand from China’s water treatment, chemical processing, pharmaceutical, food processing, and transportation sectors fuels regional growth.- LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa) is forecast to record the highest CAGR of 7.7%, driven by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.Key Market Players:- AOC, LLC- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.- DIC Corporation- INEOS- Interplastic Corporation- Polynt- Reichhold LLC 2- Showa Denko K.K.- Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.- Swancor𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vinyl-ester-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

