Bong Go to DOH: enhance leptospirosis awareness campaign amid rainy season

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed his concern about the proliferation of leptospirosis and other waterborne diseases, especially during the typhoon season.

"I urge the Department of Health (DOH) to intensify their campaign program, lalo na ngayong nandirito na rin po ang rainy season," Go said in an interview on July 18, after aiding indigent residents in San Miguel, Bulacan.

"Talagang prone tayo sa pagbaha, lalong lalo na po sa mababang lugar, masisikip na lugar," he added.

Go highlighted the crucial role of caution and cleanliness, urging the public not to recklessly wade in floodwaters and to prioritize sanitation.

"Importante po dito ngayon ang ingat tayo, wag tayong basta-bastang lulusob sa baha, at ang DOH po ay paalalahanan ang ating mga kababayan ng sanitation," said Go.

DOH warned about the expected increase in leptospirosis cases following the consistent downpours across the country. Leptospirosis is caused by the leptospira bacteria, often found in floodwaters contaminated with animal urine.

To avoid infection, the DOH reminded the public to wear rain boots while traversing flooded areas, even as it warned of possible exposure to other diseases such as cholera. It also underscored the need for a clean environment and the boiling of potentially contaminated water as preventive measures.

"Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, nakikiusap ako sa DOH na mas paigtingin pa ang kanilang kampanya laban sa leptospirosis at iba pang sakit ngayong panahon ng tag-ulan. Dapat mas maintindihan ng taumbayan kung saan nakukuha ang naturang sakit, kung paano maiiwasan ito at kung ano ang gagawin kung sakaling may tamaan nito," he urged.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also offered his assistance for those needing necessary healthcare attention.

"I urge na kung kailangan ninyo ng tulong sa pagpapaospital, kung kailangan nyong magpacheck-up, meron naman pong 158 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa ating mga kababayan," reminded Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together all government agencies that offer medical assistance programs, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

"Batas na po ito na isinulong ko bilang principal sponsor at author noon. Ipinagsama na sa iisang kwarto sa loob ng pampublikong ospital ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para maghatid ng mas mabilis, maayos at maaasahang tulong pangmedikal sa mga Pilipino lalo na ang mga mahihirap," he explained.

The senator has also been pushing for the establishment of Super Health Centers in key areas across the country, saying that improved access to quality public health services in the grassroots can be attained with such facilities.