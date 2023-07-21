Open Source Intelligence Market Research Report Sheds Light on the Expanding OSINT Landscape | Expected CAGR of 24.7%

Increasing cyber threats, business intelligence demand, social media monitoring, and government applications drive OSINT market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the Global Open Source Intelligence Market, which was estimated to be worth $5.02 billion in 2018, is expected to increase to $29.19 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Open source intelligence (OSINT) tools assist in transforming raw data into a useful format so that it is better suited for sophisticated activities like machine learning and data analytics. Open source intelligence's main objective is to assist companies in shortening the time spent gathering and organizing data. Additionally, open source intelligence enables data scientists to concentrate on analysis rather than data manipulation.

With the increasing number of cyber threats and sophisticated attacks, businesses and governments are placing greater emphasis on cybersecurity. OSINT plays a crucial role in this landscape, providing valuable insights and threat intelligence by monitoring publicly available data from various sources. As cyberattacks become more targeted and persistent, the demand for OSINT solutions to bolster defense and incident response capabilities is on the rise.

OSINT is becoming an indispensable tool for businesses seeking to gain a competitive edge. Organizations are leveraging OSINT to monitor market trends, analyze competitor activities, and track customer sentiment. The wealth of publicly available data, especially from social media platforms and online forums, enables companies to make informed decisions, improve customer engagement, and identify emerging opportunities in their respective markets.

As social media continues to play a central role in shaping public opinion and influencing consumer behavior, OSINT tools for social media monitoring and sentiment analysis are gaining popularity. Businesses, governments, and law enforcement agencies use OSINT to track trends, detect potential crises, and identify sentiment patterns to better understand public perception and sentiment towards products, services, and policies.

Governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide rely on OSINT to gather intelligence on various matters, from criminal investigations to national security threats. OSINT enables authorities to monitor potential risks, track organized crime activities, and identify potential security breaches. Moreover, OSINT assists in monitoring political activities, public sentiment, and emerging trends, providing policymakers with valuable information for decision-making.

The key players profiled in the open source intelligence market analysis are Alfresco Software Inc., Digital Clues, Expert Systems S.p.A, Google LLC, Maltego Technologies GmbH, OffSec Service Limited, Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Palantir Technologies Inc., Recorded Future, Inc., and Thales Group. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

