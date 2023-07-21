Dr. Mudyawabikwa On The Negotiation Structure Of The Governing Body Of The International Labour Office
Doctoral Research on Multilateral Negotiations: Within the Context of The International Labour Organization
Understanding the evolution of the the ILO negotiation structure is critical to working with the forces that drive the actions of governments, workers and employers for better outcomes.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarch Business School Switzerland is happy to announce the publication of the Doctoral Dissertation from Dr. Poem Mudyawabikwa on the Negotiation Structure Of The Governing Body Of The ILO - International Labour Office. The research was completed as the final component in the Doctor of Literature program at Monarch.
The international system exhibits complex and entangled characteristics that compete not only to define, describe and interpret the multilateral negotiations but also to influence them. This phenomenon is perceptible in the United Nations’ (UN) organs and specialised agencies and elsewhere in the multilateral environment. The characteristics range from the multiple actors, inter-actor relationships, power relations, behavioral traits to multi-structures, governance, the engagement modalities and decision-making mechanisms. It is against this backdrop that the research explored the characteristics of the negotiations that take place in the Governing Body (GB) of the ILO.
The research traces the negotiating model adopted at the formation of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in 1919 which placed the workers’ and employers’ groups on equal footing with governments. The tripartite nature of the ILO makes it a unique agency within the UN family. The model under exploration evolved over the years partly responding to the development in the broader multilateralism. This is the case as the ILO and the League of Nations are milestones in multilateralism having been established by the same international conference. The configuration of the government constituent of the Governing Body (GB) of the ILO exhibits power imbalance and governance deficits while the verity of the single voice each of the workers’ and employers’ constituents is questionable. The GB itself is constituted by complex multi-layers of negotiating units.
The research relates to; international relations, negotiations and social justice domains. The content analysed pertains to ILO key instruments on governance and social justice as well as other relevant documents of the ILO Governing Body (GB). Interviews were conducted with the sampled GB members drawn from the three constituents of the ILO. The interview questions focused on the key elements of the ILO GB negotiations; i.e., the actors, structures within the GB, the engagement processes, consultations, decision making and behavioral traits of the GB members.
The research shows that the multiple actors and multi-layers of the negotiating units influence the negotiation patterns and that the ILO GB negotiating model exhibits governance deficits and social justice barriers. A new conceptual model is presented being one of the first models to contributes new knowledge to the understanding of the evolving structures, intricacies, interactions and power relations among the multiple actors in the international system.
Dr. Poem Mudyawabikwa is a Doctor of Literature graduate from Monarch Business School Switzerland. He holds a Master of Public Administration and a B.Sc. in Political Science and Administration from the University of Zimbabwe. He also holds an Executive Master In International Politics from CERIS-Centre Europeen de Recherches Internationales et Strategiques in Brussels. Recently, he held the position of Minister-Counsellor at the Zimbabwe Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva. Previous to that, he worked at the Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare in Zimbabwe. He has experience in working with International Organizations and Regional Inter-governmental organizations International Labor Organization (ILO), The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), The United Nations High Commission for Refugees(UNHCR), The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(OCHA), The International Committee of the Red Cross(ICRC) of the African Union’s Commission(AUC), Southern African Development Countries (SADC), the African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC). At present, he has returned to Zimbabwe.
Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, and MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its third intake. Monarch Business School Switzerland is a proud member of EFMD, ACBSP and ACUNS-Academic Council of the United Nations System
