This is a medical support project for Korean War veterans

GEUMCHEON-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Korean company, one that has not forgotten the veterans of the Korean War that broke out 70 years ago, is recruiting participants for a medical support project for veterans. Through this medical support project, surviving Korean War veterans will be invited to Korea to receive various medical benefits such as medical treatment and surgery.

This project is open to all veterans who participated in the Korean War from the outbreak of war on June 25, 1950, to the Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953, regardless of their military rank. Veterans who meet these eligibility requirements will be provided with a flight to Korea with one chaperone. Their lodging costs will be also provided according to their diagnosis and treatment period. During this process, the company will pay for all necessary treatment costs.

In addition, for veterans who have difficulty visiting Korea due to illness or other reasons, the same medical support will be provided locally in collaboration with medical staff in the region in which they live. The cost of this treatment will also be borne by the company.

The company stated, “Even though it happened a long time ago, as long as the real heroes who saved our country are experiencing difficulties, we should help them. This is the idea that inspired the project. Korea will never forget the heroes around the world who helped us then, and we plan to help as many veterans as possible, even if it’s a small action on our part.” They also asked for the participation of surviving Korean War veterans.

Applications for this project are available through the Infresh official email (infresh_official@naver.com), and any questions regarding this project can also be directed to the same email address. Please check the website for more information on eligibility: https://infresh.kr

Infresh
Infresh
+82 1599-8835
infresh_official@naver.com

