Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,937 in the last 365 days.

Tinker Reservists support exercise aerial spray mission

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathan Blackann, 757th Airlift Squadron C-130 pilot, and Tech. Sgt. Kirby Meyer, 757 AS flight engineer, communicate about the aerial spray mission in support of Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD UNIFIED VISION, June 21, 2023, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The Department of Defense (DoD) tasks the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio to maintain the DoD’s only large area fixed-wing aerial spray capability to control disease-carrying insects, pest insects, undesirable vegetation and to disperse oil spills in large bodies of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Hailey Malay)

You just read:

Tinker Reservists support exercise aerial spray mission

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more