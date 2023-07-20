Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Durham County

NORTH CAROLINA, July 20 - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Kendra Montgomery-Blinn to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 14, serving Durham County. She will fill the vacancy created by the Honorable Shamieka Rhinehart’s appointment to the Superior Court.

“Kendra Montgomery-Blinn brings years of legal experience to the bench,” said Governor Cooper. “I am confident she will continue her strong service to the people of Durham County in this new role.”

Kendra Montgomery-Blinn is an Assistant District Attorney and the Special Victims Unit Team Lead in the Durham County District Attorney’s Office. Previously, she served as the Executive Director of the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission. Montgomery-Blinn earned her Bachelor of Arts at Purdue University and her Juris Doctor at Duke University School of Law. 

