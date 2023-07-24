David Callaghan joins SPI Software as Vice President
Spearheading Global Sales, Marketing, and Business Development Initiatives
We are honored to have David join our executive team. His proven leadership and deep understanding of the industry will be invaluable in driving our sales and business development efforts globally.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Software, a global leader in providing software solutions for the vacation ownership industry, is proud to announce the appointment of David Callaghan as Vice President of Sales, responsible for leading sales, marketing, and business development efforts for the company on a global basis. Callaghan brings to his new position a wealth of over three decades of expertise and experience in the hospitality industry.
— Gordon McClendon, CEO SPI Software
"We are honored to have David join our executive team," said Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software. "His proven leadership and deep understanding of the industry will be invaluable in driving our sales and business development efforts globally. His appointment will help strengthen our position as a trusted partner for businesses in the vacation ownership industry."
Prior to joining SPI, Callaghan led the consultancy business MEC Global, where he provided strategic new business development initiatives for a broad range of domestic and international clients, including SPI Software. He previously served in a variety of operational, sales and marketing roles within the exchange and rentals division of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, culminating with direct responsibility for sales and business development efforts in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean for Interval International. He was directly responsible for client acquisition, servicing, and retention across a portfolio of over 2,000 resorts.
Commenting on his new role, David Callaghan said, "I am humbled to be joining such a great team of dedicated and committed professionals. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth trajectory and building on the exceptional reputation that the company enjoys as a global leader delivering the best software solutions to the vacation ownership industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive further success.”
Callaghan was recognized on three separate occasions with a prestigious ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Award for being Industry Producer of the Year. He also served as a board member of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Education Foundation, the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Education Foundation, and the Canadian Resort Development Association (now CRTA) and as Chairman of the Urban Land Institute vacation ownership committee.
Callaghan is a trusted subject matter expert, having spoken at ARDA, NYU, ALIS and The Lodging Conference. He also served as Chairman of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference and was named Allied Member of the Year by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association for his philanthropic efforts in raising over $500,000 for educational scholarships in the Caribbean. He previously held management roles in the European hotel and airline industry.
About SPI Software
SPI Software is a leading provider of software solutions for the vacation ownership industry. With a comprehensive suite of products, including property management, owner/member services, and sales and marketing tools, SPI Software empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive revenue growth. With 45 years of industry experience, SPI Software is trusted by leading vacation ownership companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.spisoftware.com. Connect with SPI Software on LinkedIn
Marge Lennon
Lennon Communications
+1 239-841-0553
marge@lennoncommunications.com