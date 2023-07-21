ALABAMA AUTHOR AND ARMY VETERAN FINDS SUCCESS WITH HER DEBUT SUSPENSE THRILLER "BESEECHED"

ALABAMA AUTHOR FINDS SUCCESS WITH SUSPENSE THRILLER "BESEECHED"

US ARMY VETERAN GAINS RECOGNITION FROM CRITICS AND READERS AS HER NEW SUSPENSE THRILLER "BESEECHED" CLIMBS THE CHARTS

This book will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. I could not put it down!” — Fran Nettles

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- She’s a Southern girl. Born and raised in Alabama. She joined the US Army when she was seventeen and spent four years as a Counter-Intelligence/German Linguist. She was stationed in San Francisco, Texas, Arizona, and Germany, and spent the last six months of her military career working for the Army’s oldest newspaper, The Frontline, traveling as far as Crete, Greece.

While getting her BA in Marketing at Troy University in 1989, She was crowned Miss Capitol City and went on to compete for the title of Miss Alabama. She went from combat boots to high heels and evening gowns! Her album of original Christian Contemporary music “Do You See Me?” was released in 2012. Traveling across the southeast McLaughlin and her brother were featured on Fox News, ABC, WVUA, and Good Morning Alabama.

“Beseeched” by Tecia McLaughlin is a gripping and intense thriller that engrosses readers from the first page to the last! The narrative is centered around Sela, a protagonist who finds herself in a terrifying situation when her sister’s apparent suicide turns out to be a murderer with ties leading to her fiancé.

McLaughlin does an exceptional job of creating a world filled with suspense, mystery, and emotional turmoil. The plot is well-constructed, with twists and turns that keep readers on the edge of their seats. The investigation into the shocking death spirals out into a larger web of deceit, betrayal, and greed that leaves no character untouched in this crime fiction.

PUBLISHED BY: OLYMPIA PUBLISHERS on February 23, 2023

