CSSI benefit from CIC

Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) officers are benefitting from Cambridge International College (CIC), a British Distance Flexible Learning provider with local Associate CS Vision Ltd.

More than 30 officers have enrolled in the College’s diploma courses on Procurement & Logistics, Financial Management, Administration, Public Administration, Human Resource Managements, Book Keeping and accounting are amongst the courses the officers took.

Speaking during the course orientation on 18 July 2023 at the Correctional Service Academy, Deputy Commissioner Administration Mr. Chris Bwekulyi acknowledged CIC’s Associate Mr Charles Sisimia for his commitment and support to CSSI officers in undertaking their programs.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that CSSI will benefit through the training and development its Human Resources.

He urged officers to make use of their opportunity and prove themselves to the organisation by completing their courses with good grades because that is what the Executive expects from them he said.

He added CIC courses are offered worldwide and many locals whom have graduated from the College have succeeded to gain entry into universities and colleges in the Pacific and have held various positions in private and government sector.

Meanwhile CS Vision Ltd Director Charles Sisimia says CIC offers another pathway for learning for local professionals through distance flexible learning. This pathway is affordable, flexible where students can integrate their studies with their work.

He emphasised that ongoing professional development is important for organizational health and organizations like CSSI with a big workforce must invest in staff development, giving employees the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and skills which are applicable to drive the CSSI’s objective forward.

Mr Sisimia himself a CIC graduate, was a former senior public servant and government advisor who runs his private company, said learning and development is one of the key components to organizational development and government ministries are encouraged to explore distance flexible learning as a viable option.

Temotu Provincial Government was the first government body to work with their company followed by CSSI, Ministry of Justice and Ministry of public service who came on board this year and is hoping more staff from other government ministries will join in the years to come.

