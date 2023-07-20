Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,911 in the last 365 days.

CSSI benefit from CIC

CSSI benefit from CIC

 

Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) officers are benefitting from Cambridge International College (CIC), a British Distance Flexible Learning provider with local Associate CS Vision Ltd.

More than 30 officers have enrolled in the College’s diploma courses on Procurement & Logistics, Financial Management, Administration, Public Administration, Human Resource Managements, Book Keeping and accounting are amongst the courses the officers took.

Speaking during the course orientation on 18 July 2023 at the Correctional Service Academy, Deputy Commissioner Administration Mr. Chris Bwekulyi acknowledged CIC’s Associate Mr Charles Sisimia for his commitment and support to CSSI officers in undertaking their programs.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that CSSI will benefit through the training and development its Human Resources.

He urged officers to make use of their opportunity and prove themselves to the organisation by completing their courses with good grades because that is what the Executive expects from them he said.

He added CIC courses are offered worldwide and many locals whom have graduated from the College have succeeded to gain entry into universities and colleges in the Pacific and have held various positions in private and government sector.

Meanwhile CS Vision Ltd Director Charles Sisimia says CIC offers another pathway for learning for local professionals through distance flexible learning. This pathway is affordable, flexible where students can integrate their studies with their work.

He emphasised that ongoing professional development is important for organizational health and organizations like CSSI with a big workforce must invest in staff development, giving employees the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and skills which are applicable to drive the CSSI’s objective forward.

Mr Sisimia himself a CIC graduate, was a former senior public servant and government advisor who runs his private company, said learning and development is one of the key components to organizational development and government ministries are encouraged to explore distance flexible learning as a viable option.

Temotu Provincial Government was the first government body to work with their company followed by CSSI, Ministry of Justice and Ministry of public service who came on board this year and is hoping more staff from other government ministries will join in the years to come.

Ends//

CSSI Press

You just read:

CSSI benefit from CIC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more