SystemDomain signs a partnership agreement with PECB
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that we have recently signed a partnership agreement with PECB. This partnership will deliver significant benefits to enterprises, by providing best practices of ISO standards in North America.
“By partnering with SystemDomain Inc. we will have the opportunity to provide our customers with the expertise they need to prepare for the future,” said Tim Rama, CEO of PECB. “Our goal in partnering with SystemDomain Inc. is to demonstrate how the skills acquired in PECB training courses can be applied to solving daily life challenges, and thereby, how they relate directly to their career interests and aspirations,” added Rama.
"As we embark on this groundbreaking partnership with our esteemed Cyber Security Training Partner, we take a giant stride forward in fortifying our organization's resilience against the ever-evolving threats in the digital landscape. Together, we shall empower our clients with cutting-edge knowledge and expertise, arming them with the tools to safeguard our data, networks, and most importantly, the trust of our customers. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to proactively tackle cyber challenges, secure our shared future, and continue leading the charge towards a safer, more secure digital world”, said Shubhi Garg, CEO of SystemDomain Inc.
About PECB
PECB is a certification body which provides education and certification under ISO/IEC 17024 for individuals on a wide range of disciplines. As a global provider of training, examination, and certification services, PECB offers its expertise on multiple fields, including, but not limited to, Information Security, Privacy and Data Protection, Business Continuity, Quality and Service Management, Risk Management, Health and Safety, and Sustainability.
We help professionals show commitment and competence by providing them with valuable education, evaluation, and certiﬁcation against internationally recognized standards. Our mission is to provide our clients with services that inspire trust, demonstrate competence, and benefit society as a whole. For further information about PECB’s principal objectives and activities, visit www.pecb.com.
About SystemDomain Inc
SystemDomain is global information technology and consulting services company based in Chicago, IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective and reliable services. World's leading software companies had signed partnership with SystemDomain to integrate and implement their solutions across various industries.
For more information, please visit www.systemdomaininc.com
