Zette Founder Yehong Zhu Wins “Top Women in Media & Ad Tech” Entrepreneur Award

Zette founder was honored by AdMonsters and Ad Exchanger as a 2023 “Top Women in Media & Ad Tech” Entrepreneur.

Top Women in Media & Ad Tech awards provide a platform to highlight the immense impact of women in the media and ad tech space. Their success has a lasting impact on their brands and markets...”
— Bill Amstutz of Group Publisher of AdExchanger and AdMonsters
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zette founder and CEO Yehong Zhu was honored as a 2023 “Top Women in Media & Ad Tech” Entrepreneur at an annual awards gala hosted by AdMonsters and Ad Exchanger in New York City. Zhu joins a legacy of women who are making a lasting impact within the landscape of digital media and advertising technology.

“I’m so grateful to be recognized tonight among this incredible cohort of women,” said Zhu. A former Forbes journalist, Twitter product manager, Harvard alumnus and Forbes 30 under 30 honoree, the 27-year old entrepreneur founded Zette with the mission to democratize access to journalism and build an exponentially more informed society.

This year’s “Top Women in Media & Ad Tech” cohort recognizes 130 honorees working in industries spanning data science, content marketing, communications, diversity and inclusion, and entrepreneurship. Awards were presented to an elite group of women making lasting contributions to their communities, organizations, and markets through their tireless work and exceptional impact in media and ad technologies.

“Top Women in Media & Ad Tech awards provide a platform to highlight the immense impact of women in the media and ad tech space. Their success has a lasting impact on their brands and markets; they are leaders, mentors and change agents in the industry,” says Bill Amstutz of Group Publisher of AdExchanger and AdMonsters. “We take great pride in celebrating their achievements."

About Top Women in Media & Ad Tech:
The Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Awards recognize, celebrate, inspire and bring together the women who are making an impact in the greater digital media and advertising technology community. AdExchanger and AdMonsters presents awards annually to the Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Honorees at the Top Women Awards Gala in New York City.

Learn more here.

About Zette:
Zette is a venture-backed media technology startup that allows readers to bypass news paywalls and provides pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while sharing revenues with newsrooms. With a beta launched publicly in 2023, Zette is now open for all interested readers to download.

Learn more at www.zette.com.

Louisa Zhang
Zette
press@zette.com

