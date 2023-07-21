WE3 Global Holdings, Inc.'s Innovative AI-Powered Platform Candle Attracts Funding Amid Growing Workforce Challenges

Candle aims to leverage the power of AI as a tool for individual growth and career development.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the threat of a recession looms large and the increasing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) continues redefining the workplace, WE3 Global Holdings, Inc.'s innovative startup, Candle, has secured pre-seed funding from Genesis Vault Capital.

This significant investment marks a crucial step in the mission to transform digital economy workforce development globally.

During a time when AI is often perceived as a double-edged sword - a boon for efficiency but a threat to traditional jobs - Candle offers a fresh perspective. As the world's premier AI-powered Personal Opportunity Management Platform™, Candle leverages the power of AI not as a replacement for human labor but as a tool for individual growth and career development.

"Today's digital economy workers face a unique set of challenges. They must rapidly adapt to a continuously changing landscape, yet they are often met with outdated job platforms and recruitment models," said CEO Ciaran Foley. "With Candle, we want to tear down limiting learning and earning silos. We envision a seamless cycle in which career guidance, skill development, and job opportunities blend, assisted by an intelligent AI advocate designed to support and empower users."

At a time when rapid technology changes and recessions could find millions looking for work or a career switch, Candle aims to offer a lifeline.

Its conversational AI assistant provides a unified interface, interconnecting job search, skill acquisition, and career advancement. The AI assistant not only matches users with job openings but also identifies potential learning opportunities and industry trends, equipping individuals with a constant competitive advantage.

By securing $100,000 in pre-seed funding from Genesis Vault Capital, Candle is poised to accelerate its roadmap. The funding will drive Candle's ambition to transform how digital economy workers navigate their careers, equipping them with the tools to weather economic storms and leverage the power of AI to their advantage.

About Candle

Candle is building the world's first AI-powered Personal Opportunity Management Platform™. Uniquely designed to integrate earning, learning, incentives, and financing, Candle offers a comprehensive career experience powered by a conversational AI assistant. For more information, visit https://www.projectcandle.ai/ or follow @GoProjectCandle on Twitter.

About Genesis Vault Capital

Genesis Vault Capital (GVC) is a pioneering digital asset fund that combines the best of venture capital and hedge fund strategies to optimize risk-managed returns. Through its Web3 Venture Studio, GVC identifies, funds, and guides exceptional blockchain projects in critical areas such as tokenomics design and legal structuring.

Introducing the world's first AI-powered Personal Opportunity Management Platform™