Audio: Pretrial Pilot Program Shows Great Success

A pilot program that allowed judges to decide whether defendants should be let out of jail before trial instead of relying on predetermined bail amounts showed great success according to new report from the Judicial Council of California. The pilot program gave counties money to implement a different system, aimed at letting judges make more individual determinations, based on someone’s life circumstances and criminal history, and aided by a risk assessment tool.

