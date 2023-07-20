Los Angeles County to suspend cash bail, opponents claim safeguards unenforceable

To combat the potential that individuals will use this policy to commit more crimes, defendants who are out on either parole or free before their trials are caught committing crimes will go before judges instead of being automatically released without bail again. According to Villaneuva, a lack of real-time data shared across the county’s over 50 law enforcement departments means this is impossible and would increase crime.
