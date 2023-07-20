Paymerang Named to 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® In The Nation

This is Paymerang's fifth consecutive year on the list.

RICHMOND, VA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Business Resources has released their Summer 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, and Paymerang is delighted to have made the list of 137 winning organizations, from 1,100 nominations, for the fifth year in a row.

The 2023 Summer National winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winners are not ranked.

“This achievement is a testament to the remarkable individuals who make up our organization and their unwavering commitment to fostering an environment that values collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation,” said Gloria Garber, VP of People and Culture and Paymerang.

Paymerang is devoted to providing a work environment focused on work-life balance, healthy lifestyles, community engagement, and personal and professional development. The company continues to provide its employees with several benefits, including:

- Incredible growth potential

- 100% employer-paid medical and dental premiums for full-time employees

- 18 days of PTO + 10 paid holidays

- 401k retirement plan — with a 6% non-elective match

- Transaction bonus unit plan

- Family Leave

- Daily catered breakfast and snacks

“We couldn’t be prouder of this recognition,” said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang. “We’ll continue to create an exceptional workplace where innovation and success thrive. Thank you to all our amazing employees!”

The Elite winning organizations will also be revealed this fall. The Elite categories include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance, and the Best of the Best: Small Business, Medium Business, and Large Business.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

“Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today’s need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

All 2023 companies that will be selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in the Wall Street Journal.



About Paymerang

For over a decade, Paymerang has helped businesses achieve greater efficiency by providing them with a paperless AP invoice and payment process, which enables organizations to spend more time focused on strategic initiatives instead of manual tasks.

Paymerang’s streamlined Invoice and Payment Automation solutions bring AP departments into the modern age. Paymerang’s solutions save AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhance visibility, increase accuracy, improve efficiency, and earn rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.