DLNR News Release-DAR Open Hearings Scheduled For Ocean Stewardship Fees

(HONOLULU) – Open hearings will be conducted by the Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) on the proposed adoption of Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR) Chapter 13-78, establishing provisions for the Ocean Stewardship User Fee. The proposed new chapter will implement §187A-52, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, which requires all operators of commercial vessels, watercraft, or water sports equipment,that are required to have a commercial operator permit or commercial use permit pursuant to HAR §13-256-3, to collect a $1 ocean stewardship user fee from each passenger carried or customer served, and to transfer these fees to DLNR. The proposed rules also establish the due date for the fees to be submitted to DLNR, the reporting and record-keeping requirements for commercial operators, and applicable penalties for violations of the chapter.

Interested persons are urged to participate in these open hearings to present relevant information and individual opinion for DLNR to consider. There are three ways to participate: online or by telephone; in-person at one of our host locations; or by written testimony.

TESTIMONY INSTRUCTIONS

Participants can present live video and/or oral testimony via internet or telephone at any of the three online hearings. Interested persons are encouraged to participate on the date that corresponds with the island that you identify as your primary residence, (see schedule below),unless you are unable to attend on the date of your island’s meeting. To participate, you will need a computer with internet access, video camera, and microphone, or a telephone. If you wish to testify online, you must register using the links included in the schedule below.

Please note that all fields are required for registration to testify. Once you submit the online registration form, a confirmation will be emailed to you with instructions and the meeting link and call-in number. If you do not receive an email with a Zoom link, please email [email protected] for assistance. We request that you register to testify at least one hour prior to the hearing to ensure that you receive the Zoom link on time. If you are unable to access the Zoom hearing, you may still provide oral testimony at one of the in-person host sites or you may also submit written testimony. If you do not wish to testify but want to watch the hearing online, you may view it at: https://bit.ly/DARYouTubeChannel .

DLNR will set up sites throughout the state where people can attend in person to present live video/oral testimony via computer on the dates and at the locations listed on the schedule above.

Participants can mail or email written testimony by August 4, 2023, to: Division of Aquatic Resources, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 330, Honolulu, HI 96813, [email protected].

OPEN HEARING SCHEDULE

Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi – Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 5:30-8:30 pm

Online via Zoom (register at: https://bit.ly/OSUFPH07-25

Maui DAR Office, 130 Mahalani Street, Wailuku, Hawaiʻi 96793

Kūlana ʻŌiwi, 600 Maunaloa Highway, Kaunakakai, Hawaiʻi 96748

Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation – Lānaʻi Office, Mānele Small Boat Harbor, Mānele Harbor Road, Lānaʻi City, Hawaiʻi 96763

Hawai‘i Island – Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 5:30-8:30 pm

Online via Zoom (register at: https://bit.ly/OSUFPH07-26

Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi Street, Suite #1, Hilo, Hawai‘i 96720

West Hawai‘i Civic Center – Community Meeting Hale, 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway, Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i 96740

Oʻahu and Kauaʻi – Thursday, July 27, 2023, 5:30-8:30 pm

Online via Zoom (register at: https://bit.ly/OSUFPH07-27

Stevenson Middle School Cafeteria, 1202 Prospect Street, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96822

Līhuʻe Neighborhood Center, 3353 ʻEono Street, Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi 96766

For more information, please view the announcements on the DAR website:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar/

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396 (Communications Office)