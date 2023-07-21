CUBO Beverages Formally Announces Their High-Profile Board of Advisors
EINPresswire.com/ -- CUBO Beverages, the innovative creator of a One Touch Wellness System delivering a diverse array of hot or cold functional beverages at the touch of a button, is thrilled to formally announce the official members of its Board of Advisors. This esteemed group of professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will continue to be instrumental in guiding CUBO's strategic growth and evolution.
CUBO has positioned itself at the intersection of technology and wellness, delivering a convenient, hassle-free solution for preparing a wide range of beverages in various environments such as offices, gyms, coworks, hotels, and more. As it continues to shape its innovation, the appointment of this advisory board has been a significant step.
Members of the CUBO Board of Advisors Include:
Barry Sheldon: Barry Sheldon: With an impressive 35+ year career spanning executive and board roles at illy Caffe’ North America, Rishi Tea & Botanicals, and Nuovo Pasta, Sheldon has a rich history of driving profitable growth while building brand equity in omni-channels throughout North America. His tenure as President/COO of illy Caffe’ saw the successful development and implementation of strategic plans, leading to significant revenue growth across both B2B and B2C channels.
Helio Waszyk: With over 40 years at Nestlé in roles spanning across the globe, including Head of Global NESTLE R&D Centers, Chairman and CEO of Nestle South Asia region, and Senior Vice President of Operations in Nestlé South East Asia, Waszyk brings vast industry experience and a unique strategic perspective. During his tenure, he notably spearheaded product development acceleration for Nespresso.
Mark Satterfield: A seasoned food scientist with more than 35 years of experience in the food industry, Satterfield has helped develop juices and smoothies for reputable brands such as Evolution Fresh and Starbucks. His expertise spans Manufacturing, Compliance, Design, and Formulation.
Dr. Stuart Murray: As a respected Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at USC, Murray has authored over 220 scientific manuscripts and books. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to the field of eating disorders, he was recently recognized by PubMed’s Expertscape as the world's leading expert in body image research. With his extensive knowledge of behavioral sciences and his pioneering work on body image, Murray's insights are instrumental in advising on the wellness aspects of CUBO's offerings.
"We're incredibly excited to maintain such accomplished professionals to our Board of Advisors," said Grichka Frachisse, CEO of CUBO Beverages. "The depth of experience and diverse skill sets they bring will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our technology and expand our offerings.
As CUBO continues to develop and grow, the company looks forward to the insights and leadership these new additions to the advisory board will provide. Their collective experience will undoubtedly fuel CUBO's mission to revolutionize the wellness beverage industry.
About CUBO Beverages:
CUBO is a trailblazing pod-based One Touch Wellness System that provides a hassle-free solution for creating a variety of hot or cold wellness beverages with no mess and in moments. Through innovation and a dedication to wellness, CUBO is redefining how people consume functional beverages, whether in the office, gyms, coworks or on-the-go. To learn more, visit www.cubopods.com
CUBO Beverages Media Relations
CUBO has positioned itself at the intersection of technology and wellness, delivering a convenient, hassle-free solution for preparing a wide range of beverages in various environments such as offices, gyms, coworks, hotels, and more. As it continues to shape its innovation, the appointment of this advisory board has been a significant step.
Members of the CUBO Board of Advisors Include:
Barry Sheldon: Barry Sheldon: With an impressive 35+ year career spanning executive and board roles at illy Caffe’ North America, Rishi Tea & Botanicals, and Nuovo Pasta, Sheldon has a rich history of driving profitable growth while building brand equity in omni-channels throughout North America. His tenure as President/COO of illy Caffe’ saw the successful development and implementation of strategic plans, leading to significant revenue growth across both B2B and B2C channels.
Helio Waszyk: With over 40 years at Nestlé in roles spanning across the globe, including Head of Global NESTLE R&D Centers, Chairman and CEO of Nestle South Asia region, and Senior Vice President of Operations in Nestlé South East Asia, Waszyk brings vast industry experience and a unique strategic perspective. During his tenure, he notably spearheaded product development acceleration for Nespresso.
Mark Satterfield: A seasoned food scientist with more than 35 years of experience in the food industry, Satterfield has helped develop juices and smoothies for reputable brands such as Evolution Fresh and Starbucks. His expertise spans Manufacturing, Compliance, Design, and Formulation.
Dr. Stuart Murray: As a respected Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at USC, Murray has authored over 220 scientific manuscripts and books. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to the field of eating disorders, he was recently recognized by PubMed’s Expertscape as the world's leading expert in body image research. With his extensive knowledge of behavioral sciences and his pioneering work on body image, Murray's insights are instrumental in advising on the wellness aspects of CUBO's offerings.
"We're incredibly excited to maintain such accomplished professionals to our Board of Advisors," said Grichka Frachisse, CEO of CUBO Beverages. "The depth of experience and diverse skill sets they bring will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our technology and expand our offerings.
As CUBO continues to develop and grow, the company looks forward to the insights and leadership these new additions to the advisory board will provide. Their collective experience will undoubtedly fuel CUBO's mission to revolutionize the wellness beverage industry.
About CUBO Beverages:
CUBO is a trailblazing pod-based One Touch Wellness System that provides a hassle-free solution for creating a variety of hot or cold wellness beverages with no mess and in moments. Through innovation and a dedication to wellness, CUBO is redefining how people consume functional beverages, whether in the office, gyms, coworks or on-the-go. To learn more, visit www.cubopods.com
CUBO Beverages Media Relations
CUBO Beverages
email us here