Hatchery Facilities Condition Assessment Reports Released

July 20, 2023

Concord, NH – New Hampshire Fish and Game’s (NHFG’s) fish hatcheries produce over a million fish each year for stocking lakes, ponds, and rivers for anglers to enjoy. The newest hatchery of the six is Milford, which was built in 1972, and the oldest is Warren, built in 1918. NHFG received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to improve water quality and operational efficiency by modernizing and improving these facilities. The project is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

An important initial step in this effort is to determine the status of the existing infrastructure overall and its production capacity. HDR Engineering was hired through a competitive bid process to conduct a Feasibility Study on all six of our hatchery systems and to determine where we are and how we can improve. These very thorough reports are now available on our website at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/fishing/hatchery-project.html.

These current condition assessments include how each facility is structured, evaluation of their operation and production capacity, review of electrical systems, water supplies and water quality impacts, heating and cooling systems, and the condition of all buildings. A list of deficiencies and suggested corrections are included in the report for each site.

“It is fair to say the hatcheries are in desperate need of modernization,” said Inland Fisheries Division Chief Dianne Timmins. “The facilities are outdated and emergency repair costs far outweigh normal operational budgets. Upgrades will make them more cost-effective, environmentally friendly by improving waste water impacts, and energy efficient. Some of the issues to address include leaking roofs, mold, outdated electrical systems, antiquated/broken equipment, rotting dam boards and other wooden structures, asbestos, failing concrete, and compliance under more stringent waste water permit limits.”