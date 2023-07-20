Job Announcement - Chief Assistant State's Attorney

Job Announcement Stutsman County
Closing Date: until filled
Chief Assistant State’s Attorney
Grade 28 entire salary range: $112,483 to $148,419 DOE
Minimum qualifications
Three years’ applicable legal experience, Juris Doctor degree, and license to practice law in
North Dakota.
Summary of Work
Review investigations, make charging decisions, draft charges, interview witnesses, coordinate
with law enforcement, negotiate with defense attorneys, and prepare for court. Prosecute
misdemeanor, felony, juvenile, and mental health cases in district court. Write appellate briefs
and argue at the ND Supreme Court. Help with hiring and training office personnel.
A complete application must include a: resume, cover letter, writing sample, unofficial law
school transcript, and completed Stutsman County Application for Employment form.
A copy of the Stutsman County Application for Employment form is at
https://www.co.stutsman.nd.us/how-do-i/careers/