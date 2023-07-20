Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,036 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Chief Assistant State's Attorney

Job Announcement Stutsman County

Closing Date: until filled

Chief Assistant State’s Attorney

Grade 28 entire salary range: $112,483 to $148,419 DOE

Minimum qualifications
Three years’ applicable legal experience, Juris Doctor degree, and license to practice law in
North Dakota.

Summary of Work

Review investigations, make charging decisions, draft charges, interview witnesses, coordinate
with law enforcement, negotiate with defense attorneys, and prepare for court. Prosecute
misdemeanor, felony, juvenile, and mental health cases in district court. Write appellate briefs
and argue at the ND Supreme Court. Help with hiring and training office personnel.

A complete application must include a: resume, cover letter, writing sample, unofficial law
school transcript, and completed Stutsman County Application for Employment form.
A copy of the Stutsman County Application for Employment form is at
https://www.co.stutsman.nd.us/how-do-i/careers/ 

You just read:

Job Announcement - Chief Assistant State's Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more