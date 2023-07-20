Job Announcement - Chief Assistant State's Attorney

Job Announcement Stutsman County

Closing Date: until filled

Chief Assistant State’s Attorney

Grade 28 entire salary range: $112,483 to $148,419 DOE

Minimum qualifications

Three years’ applicable legal experience, Juris Doctor degree, and license to practice law in

North Dakota.

Summary of Work

Review investigations, make charging decisions, draft charges, interview witnesses, coordinate

with law enforcement, negotiate with defense attorneys, and prepare for court. Prosecute

misdemeanor, felony, juvenile, and mental health cases in district court. Write appellate briefs

and argue at the ND Supreme Court. Help with hiring and training office personnel.

A complete application must include a: resume, cover letter, writing sample, unofficial law

school transcript, and completed Stutsman County Application for Employment form.

A copy of the Stutsman County Application for Employment form is at

https://www.co.stutsman.nd.us/how-do-i/careers/