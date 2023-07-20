Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Carson Appoints Julio Flores As General Manager
Flores brings broad industry knowledge and vast hospitality experience to the 225-room, centrally located South Bay property
We are fortunate to have such a qualified professional in Julio who understands the hospitality industry and can easily maneuver throughout the business environment and local communities in Carson.”CARSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Carson today announced the appointment of Julio Flores as General Manager for the 225-room property, a full service suburban hotel with nearly 10,500-square-feet of flexible meeting space.
— Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President of Hotels at Ensemble
“We are fortunate to have such a qualified professional in Julio who understands the hospitality industry and can easily maneuver throughout the business environment and local communities in Carson,” says Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President of Hotels at Ensemble. “His extensive experience will now serve the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Carson well following its recent hotel renovations.”
Ensemble Hotel Partners in Long Beach, Calif., owns and manages the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Carson.
Flores was previously the General Manager at the Residence Inn Anaheim Garden in Garden Grove, Calif. He led the successful operation of the 200-room Select Service extended stay hotel in the leisure and convention market near Disneyland. In 2023 he was on pace to far exceed 2019 revenues and average daily rate as leisure and convention travel returned to the City of Anaheim. Flores was an active member of the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce and the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to the Residence Inn, Flores was General Manager at Hilton Garden Inn Burbank Downtown in Burbank, Calif. He led the team at the 209-room hotel with a full bar and restaurant including 1,300 square feet of meeting space. As General Manager the hotel exceeded 2018 total operating revenues by nearly $600,000 and achieved a 57 percent gross operating profit. Flores also served on the board of directors for the Burbank Hotel Association.
His hospitality positions have also taken him from General Manager at Holiday Inn Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, Calif., to General Manager and Cluster Revenue Manager at the Holiday Inn Express and Quality Inn and Suites in Anaheim, Calif., to Director of Revenue Management at the Holiday Inn LAX in Los Angeles. Coming full circle with DoubleTree by Hilton, Flores began his 20-year career as a Front Desk Agent at the DoubleTree Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, Calif.
Now sparkling from top to bottom and inside and out, DoubleTree by Hilton Carson recently completed an $8 million renovation to its 225-hotel property including all guest rooms, lobby area, restaurant, meeting and event spaces, and common areas, along with a complete Wi-Fi upgrade. The refurbishment included a fresh new color combination to its building’s exterior that is now highlighted by sharp grays and whites with black trim, and lush landscaping around the property to welcome guests to the all-new DoubleTree by Hilton Carson.
DoubleTree by Hilton Carson is the center of the regional transportation hub and located approximately 12 miles south of Los Angeles International Airport, 5 miles north of Long Beach Airport, 12 miles north of Port of Los Angeles and 10 miles north of Port of Long Beach. The hotel is the perfect location in the South Bay area of Los Angeles in the vicinity of Interstates 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710, and state routes 1, 22, 57 and 91.
Due to its perfect location, DoubleTree by Hilton Carson is the official home to the LA Galaxy II visiting teams and is a fan and guest favorite for shopping at SouthBay Pavilion Mall and Ikea or during events and activities at California State University, Dominguez Hills and Carson Event Center.
A wide variety of local attractions keep DoubleTree by Hilton Carson guests active including Dignity Health Sports Park, home to the LA Galaxy; The Porsche Experience Center; Go Kart World; Goodyear Blimp Base; SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers; Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium; Angel Stadium of Anaheim; Crypto.com, formerly the Staples Center; Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Rose Bowl; Aquarium of the Pacific; Disneyland; California Adventure; Universal Studios; and miles of sundrenched beaches and the Pacific Ocean.
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Carson is located at 2 Civic Plaza, Carson, CA 90745. The hotel features a restaurant and lounge, The 405 Grille and Scoreboard Bar & Lounge; a deluxe Fitness Center, and a refreshing heated outdoor pool and relaxing whirlpool. Complimentary WiFi access is provided and the hotel offers nearly 10,500-square-feet of flexible meeting space and a convenient business center. For additional information, please call 310-830-9200.
Cameron Andrews
Pier Communications
+1 5624325300
email us here