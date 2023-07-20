Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,099 in the last 365 days.

Drummond issues statement on Jemaine Cannon execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (July 20, 2023) - Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following statement today after the execution of Jemaine Cannon. The inmate was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1995 killing of Sharonda Clark.

“Justice was finally served this morning for Sharonda Clark with the execution of her murderer. My hope is that today’s action can bring some measure of peace for Sharonda’s two daughters, as well as her other family members and friends who loved her.”

You just read:

Drummond issues statement on Jemaine Cannon execution

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more