Drummond issues statement on Jemaine Cannon execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (July 20, 2023) - Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following statement today after the execution of Jemaine Cannon. The inmate was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1995 killing of Sharonda Clark.

“Justice was finally served this morning for Sharonda Clark with the execution of her murderer. My hope is that today’s action can bring some measure of peace for Sharonda’s two daughters, as well as her other family members and friends who loved her.”