Curvalux and Geeks Without Frontiers Join Forces to Drive Global Connectivity through the N50 Project

Everyone deserves access to vital resources provided by broadband connectivity. Our power-efficient, affordable, sustainable FWA technologies play a critical role in bridging this digital divide.” — Richard Pak, CEO, Curvalux

SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Curvalux, a leading fixed wireless access company specializing in connecting people to the internet in urban and rural hard-to-reach areas, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Geeks Without Frontiers (Geeks), an award-winning non-profit corporation based in Austin, Texas. Together, they are working within an industry-wide initiative called the N50 Project to bring broadband connectivity, health, education, poverty reduction, digital equality, and other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the over 3 billion people who remain unconnected on our planet today.

Curvalux's innovative technologies and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) systems have established them as a frontrunner in the field of connecting underserved and neglected communities. By partnering with Geeks Without Frontiers, a renowned non-profit with a mission to promote technology for a resilient world, Curvalux further strengthens its commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering populations in developing countries through connectivity.

The collaborative effort between Curvalux and Geeks Without Frontiers, aims to accelerate digital adoption and community enrichment by providing meaningful internet access to the remaining 3 billion unconnected individuals worldwide. Through this partnership, Curvalux will make a significant impact to the N50 Project bringing connectivity to developing countries through its power efficient and affordable FWA systems.

"We are honored to work alongside Geeks Without Frontiers and contribute to the highly respected N50 Project," said Richard Pak, CEO of Curvalux. "Our shared mission and values underscore the belief that everyone deserves opportunities for growth and access to vital resources. Curvalux's power-efficient, affordable FWA technologies play a critical role in delivering affordable digital content, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities to bridge the digital divide."

Geeks Without Frontiers selected Curvalux as a technology partner due to their demonstrated expertise and ability to accelerate digital adoption and community enrichment through connectivity. This partnership enables both companies to leverage their strengths, resources, and expertise, promoting the N50 Project's goals on a global scale.

"This partnership is a significant step toward achieving our vision of a resilient world with universal connectivity," said Curvalux COO, Ron Ng. "Through the N50 Project, we can extend the benefits of broadband connectivity, fostering social impact in health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and other key areas outlined by the UN SDGs. Together with Geeks Without Frontiers, we are better positioned to make a profound difference in the lives of the unconnected."

About Curvalux

Curvalux is a leading fixed wireless access company that offers innovative and sustainable technologies to connect people to the internet in urban and rural hard-to-reach areas. Through their cutting-edge solutions, Curvalux aims to bridge the digital divide and empower underserved communities with reliable and high-speed internet connectivity. The products, solutions, and services provided by Curvalux will reduce carbon footprint, improve the telecommunications network performance, and reduce operators’ CAPEX and OPEX. For more information, please visit https://curvalux.com/

About Geeks Without Frontiers

Geeks Without Frontiers is an award-winning non-profit corporation based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to promoting technology for a resilient world. Their mission includes providing broadband connectivity and driving positive impact in areas such as health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For more information, please visit https://www.geekswf.org

About N50

N50 is the Geeks Without Frontiers led initiative that is focused on the next 50% of the planet that does not fully digitally participate. The N50 partners' primary focus is to launch projects for marginalized communities using best-practice playbooks for long-term delivery of ICT solutions. N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem that is fueling transformation in some of the world's most challenging environments. Our live 'Digital Participation' projects in the field are designed to enable communities to access the education, health, social and financial benefits that flow from affordable and sustainable digital inclusion. Your organization can make a difference! Submit a compelling project or a compelling solution and join us to help communities that are currently stranded on the edge of networks! www.n50project.org/join

For more information, please visit http://www.n50project.org

* * *

Kent Scholla