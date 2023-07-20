Repurposing of Kmart Retail Space in Florida Keys Made Easier with the Help of DCMS Network
How 3D Scanning Technology Is Making Adaptive Re-Use Projects Easier and Safer Than Ever BeforeUSA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The retail industry has seen many changes over recent years, and the transformation of Kmart stores into captivating adaptive re-use projects is one example. In Florida Keys, Surf Style, a retail management company, was able to secure a 60,000 Sqft piece of prime retail space that was formerly owned by Kmart. In order to ensure that the project was completed accurately and efficiently, Surf Style decided to partner with DCMS Network.
Through their cutting-edge Leica Geosystems technology and state-of-the-art scanning software, DCMS was able to scan the entire retail space in two days and produce highly precise architectural BIM models, AutoCAD floor plans, reflected ceiling plans, roof plans, interior and exterior elevation extractions within one week. The models provided by DCMS Network enabled architects and engineers to design this adaptive repurpose building project that preserved crucial details while allowing them to quickly get a better understanding of the space’s existing conditions thereby bringing new life into this older structure.
The repurposing of large older building structures is an increasingly popular process throughout the world, and 3D scanning technology is making it even easier for architects and engineers to undertake this work. The utilization of scanning technology is critical when it comes to repurposing large retail establishments. By utilizing digital modeling and scanning technologies, DCMS was able to provide Surf Style with comprehensive 3D models of the interior and exterior space that allowed them to quickly identify any existing or potential structural issues. The ability to make informed decisions before starting construction helps cut down on costly delays and save money in the long run.
3D scanning using tools such as laser scanners captures detailed information about a building's interior and exterior and creates a digital map of the structure in question. This digital map can then be used to design a new plan for the structure which includes accurate measurements and outlines structural features such as walls, furniture, fixtures, plumbing and wiring systems. Using this digital map eliminates much of the guesswork that comes with traditional methods of planning and designing renovations or repurposing for large buildings. It also eliminates tedious tasks such as taking measurements by hand, which can be time consuming and prone to mistakes. Furthermore, using 3D scanning technology allows for faster analysis of structural changes over time which can alert engineers to potential risks before they become dangerous problems.
One of the main reasons to use 3d scanning technology when repurposing an older building structure is to address safety concerns. By providing detailed information about the existing conditions, engineers can easily identify any potential risks before construction begins. This helps ensure that the project is completed in a safe, timely manner and on budget. 3D scanning technology also helps to assists architects and engineers in developing a precise plan for the new building design. Using a detailed map of the existing structure, architects can quickly identify any conflicts with the proposed design and address them before construction even begins.
Overall, thanks to advances in scanning 3d technology repurposing large retail establishments has become easier than ever before - allowing businesses to quickly transform an aging retail center into a vibrant shopping destination. With the help of DCMS Network, older buildings can be repurposed accurately, safely and efficiently while still preserving useful information about their existing conditions.
