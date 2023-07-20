Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,042 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $465K for West Virginia Workforce Apprenticeship Programs

July 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $465,113 from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration for the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. The funding will support the state’s Registered Apprenticeship programs, which helps West Virginians prepare for and connect with good-paying jobs in high-demand industries.

“West Virginians are some of the hardest workers you’ll ever meet, and I’m pleased the DOL is investing $465K in bolstering our state’s Registered Apprenticeship programs,” said Senator Manchin. “These programs train and prepare West Virginians for good-paying, long-term jobs in high-demand industries, which will diversify and strengthen economic growth throughout the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that create quality economic opportunities for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $465K for West Virginia Workforce Apprenticeship Programs

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more