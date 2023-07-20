Manchin Announces $465K for West Virginia Workforce Apprenticeship Programs

July 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $465,113 from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration for the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. The funding will support the state’s Registered Apprenticeship programs, which helps West Virginians prepare for and connect with good-paying jobs in high-demand industries.

“West Virginians are some of the hardest workers you’ll ever meet, and I’m pleased the DOL is investing $465K in bolstering our state’s Registered Apprenticeship programs,” said Senator Manchin. “These programs train and prepare West Virginians for good-paying, long-term jobs in high-demand industries, which will diversify and strengthen economic growth throughout the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that create quality economic opportunities for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”