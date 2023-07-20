Inspirational Speakers, Gourmet Brunch Set for Annual 'Together For A Cure' MS Luncheon August 19 in Orange County
MS Supporters to Gather in Newport Beach to Raise Funds and AwarenessNEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Together for a Cure,” the signature luncheon in Orange County from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, will feature inspirational speakers, gourmet brunch, silent auction, a wine pull and more on Saturday, August 19, in Newport Beach with funds raised for global MS research and local programs for MS patients.
The festive event will take place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, with ABC7 reporter and meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo welcoming guests and serving as this year’s emcee. Originally titled “Bubbles & Brunch to End MS,” the Orange County event has raised more than $1 million since its inception and helped raise awareness about the disabling disease which affects nearly one million people in the United States and more than 2.8 million worldwide.
Melinda Thrasher, the Mission Moment keynote speaker, is well-known to the local MS community, earning the 2022 Bike MS Most Inspirational Rider Award and leading the Orange County Community Council. Melinda, who has been living with MS for several years, is dedicated to raising awareness, partly by telling her inspirational story, as she will do at the luncheon.
The 2023 Impact Award will be presented to Wescom Credit Union at the luncheon. Also well known to the Southern California MS community, the financial services company is based in Pasadena with 24 locations throughout the region, including Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The Wescom Foundation has invested nearly $4 million in nonprofit organizations in Southern California. Specific to the MS Society, Team Wescom is a Bike MS team that has raised more than $1.6 million for the Pacific South Coast Chapter since 2007. More than 100 employees and their friends and families participate in Bike MS Bay to Bay annually.
Dr. Yasir Jassam, Director of the Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology Program at Hoag Hospital, will deliver an update on progress on the research and treatment fronts. Although there is no cure for MS, researchers are making significant progress as far as treatments, with a variety of drugs now available to improve the quality of life for many MS patients.
Sponsors of the luncheon include TG Therapeutics, Biogen, Hoag Hospital, Octave Bio and Novartis.
In addition to the luncheon and speakers, guests will enjoy a silent auction with a wide array of items ranging from Pelican Hill golf to dinner with wine pairing at Mastro’s Costa Mesa to a mini vacation at an oceanfront condo in Bucerias, Mexico. For wine afficionados feeling lucky, the wine pull presents an opportunity to spend $50 for a bottle of wine that could be worth much more, up to $350.
Tickets are $150 each or $1,000 for a table of 10. To obtain tickets or find more information, please visit www.nationalmssociety.org/msluncheonnewport.
For more information about the Society and MS go to: www.nationalmssociety.org
