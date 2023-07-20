Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev examined construction progress of 27km-long section of Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway

AZERBAIJAN, July 20 - 20 July 2023, 15:10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Fuzuli district.

The head of state examined the construction progress of the 27km-long section of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway to the Fuzuli International Airport.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov provided information about the works done.

Most infrastructure works related to the 27km-long section of the highway have been accomplished. Construction of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway is 50% complete, with 137 culverts, 30 underpasses, 8 bridges, 7 tunnels and 9 viaducts still under construction. The total length of bridges is 984 meters and viaducts 2090 meters.

