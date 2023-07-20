Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces $26.3 Million in Grants to Improve Food Security and Resiliency Across Massachusetts  

Chicopee — Working to combat food insecurity, the Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced over $26.3 million in grants to strengthen Massachusetts’ food supply system and mitigate future food supply and distribution disruption issues. During an event today at the Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee, Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper, and Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner Ashley Randle joined state and local officials to announce the funding of 165 projects through the Food Security Infrastructure Grant (FSIG) Program.

The program was created to combat urgent food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent flooding in Western and Central Massachusetts is expected to have a further impact on food security in Massachusetts, as many impacted farms play an important role in combating hunger. Healey-Driscoll Administration officials have been assessing damage at farms and discussing recovery and mitigation efforts over the past week. The FSIG program is designed to ensure farmers and other local food producers are better connected to a strong and resilient food system. For the first time in the history of this program, the administration prioritized projects that support organizations impacted by drought or extreme weather events.

“In speaking to farmers over the past week, it’s clear that they need support now more than ever after being hit hard by extreme weather events from flooding to drought to late frost,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our farmers are the backbone of Massachusetts’ food infrastructure, and it’s critical that we continue to make short and long-term investments through grants like these to help strengthen resiliency and enhance mitigation efforts.”

“Our food system is highly localized. It is important to build a food network that nourishes our communities and sustains businesses and workers,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “With the recent flooding, more Massachusetts communities are experiencing food insecurity, making it even more imperative that we ensure food producers are given the resources they need to meet increased demand while also providing healthy food to residents.”

The FSIG program was created to provide grants for capital infrastructure investments that increase access to locally produced food for families and individuals throughout the state who may be facing food insecurity, live in gateway cities or food deserts, or otherwise face unequal access to food. The program seeks to ensure that farmers, fishers, and other local food producers are better connected to a strong, resilient food system to help mitigate future supply chain issues.

“In the past few months, Massachusetts has seen both droughts and extreme rainfall, record-setting temperatures, and poor air quality,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “The climate crisis is here, and the FSIG program could not be more important. It’s clear that our farmers, fishers, and other organizations in our food system need help building resiliency to these impacts.”

“Now more than ever, we need a robust local food system that can withstand the ever-increasing weather challenges our farmers will continue to face,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “With these FSIG awards, Massachusetts is poised to increase our ability to grow more food and just as importantly, provide that food to as many as possible across the Commonwealth.”

The awardees for this round of grants include:

A.P. Fish Company, Inc. (Worcester, MA): $36,585

About Fresh (Boston, MA): $132,360

Action for Boston Community Development, Inc (Boston, MA): $154,773

Acton-Boxborough School District (Acton, MA): $134,873

Adams Farm (Athol, MA): $84,365

Agric Organics LLC (Wilbraham, MA): $148,325

Airport Fish House Inc. (Edgartown, MA): $370,901

All Farmers, Inc. (Springfield, MA): $119,166

Among Friends Meals Program (Newburyport, MA): $41,307

Antonellis Farm LLC (Deerfield, MA): $500,000

Aquacultural Research Corporation (Dennis, MA): $479,360

Berkshire Bounty (Great Barrington, MA): $67,371.89

Beverly Bootstraps Community Services, Inc. (Beverly, MA): $236,305

Blue Moon Oyster (Edgartown, MA): $40,300

Boston Area Gleaners (Acton, MA): $484,120

Boston Green Academy Foundation (Brighton, MA): $268,764

Boston Missionary Baptist Community Center Inc. (Roxbury, MA): $74,724

Bree-Z-Knoll Farm, LLC (Leyden, MA): $108,750

Cape Ann Fresh Catch (Gloucester, MA): $186,215

Captain Dominic & Bros (Gloucester, MA): $76,504

CAVU Farms (Cheshire, MA): $223,170

Chase Hill Farm (Warwick, MA): $191,600

Chatham Harvesters Cooperative, Inc. (Chatham, MA): $148,099

Chestnut Farms (Gilbertville, MA): $465,634

City of Salem / Salem Public Schools (Salem, MA): $489,571

Clearing Brook LLC (Millis, MA): $100,794

Clover Hill Farm, LLP (Gilbertville, MA): $30,110

Coastal Foodshed Inc (New Bedford, MA): $51,903

Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation (Dorchester, MA): $75,000

Cold Bottom Oyster (Plymouth, MA): $4,728

Community Harvest Project (North Grafton, MA): $165,698

Community Servings, Inc (Jamaica Plain, MA): $473,234

Community Workshops Inc., AKA Community Work Services (Boston, MA): $267,198

Coolidge Hill Farm (New Salem, MA): $55,649

Coonamessett Farm, Inc. (East Falmouth, MA): $15,000

Copicut Farms LLC (N Dartmouth, MA): $120,000

Cotyledon Farm (Leister, MA): $139,909

Crimson & Clover Farm (Florence, MA): $86,655

Cross Stone Farm (Lancaster, MA): $499,800

Cultivating Solutions LLC dba Winter Moon Roots (Hadley, MA): $89,052

Cura & Borges Fishing Corp. - F/V Sao Paulo (New Bedford, MA): $43,000

Davidian's Farm Market LLC. (Northborough, MA): $500,000

Dick's Market Garden, Inc. (Lunenburg, MA): $63,439

Digger Foods (Sharon, MA): $115,779

Divoll's Farm (Royalston, MA): $37,648

Eat Fire Farm LLC (Nantucket, MA): $14,079

Effloresce Culture & Design, LLC. (Mattapan, MA): $175,500

Elliot Farm LLC (Lakeville, MA): $116,752

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District (Hathorne, MA): $73,450

Explorer II Corporation (Gloucester, MA): $79,575

F/V No Regrets, LLC (Chatham, MA): $34,315

F/V Small Stuff (Chatham, MA): $89,980

F/V Voyager (Plymouth, MA): $8,309

Fairfields Dairy Farm LLC (Williamstown, MA): $217,300

Fern Hill Farm (Buckland, MA): $68,751

Fisherman's Wharf Gloucester (Gloucester, MA): $392,025

Flying Carrot Farm (Dartmouth, MA): $60,276

Food For Free (Cambridge, MA): $133,185

Foppema's Farm LLC (Northbridge, MA): $142,964

Free Living Farm (Petersham, MA): $55,670

Freedom Food Farm (Raynham, MA): $242,740

Friends of Holly Hill Farm (Cohasset, MA): $31,976

Fruit Fair Supermarket (Chicopee, MA): $500,000

FV Gaurdian (Lakeville, MA): $125,464

FV Miss Trish (Gloucester, MA): $100,000

Gaining Ground (Concord, MA): $82,917

Global Village Farms, Inc. (Grafton, MA): $24,879

Gould Maple Farm Inc. (Shelburne, MA): $225,423

Ground Up LLC (Hadley, MA): $385,834

Hannan Healthy Foods Farm LLC (Cambridge, MA): $74,756

Hart Farm (Conway, MA): $29,269

Hilltown Community Development Corporation (Chesterfield, MA): $105,494

Holiday Brook Farm (Dalton, MA): $31,914.90

Humble Hands Farm (East Taunton, MA): $39,930

Iron Ox Farm (Boxford, MA): $18,000

J Turner Seafoods Inc (Gloucester, MA): $122,008

John Nagle Co. / Fish House (Boston, MA): $479,503

Just Roots, Inc. (Greenfield, MA): $146,645

Kingfisher (Dennis, MA): $54,811

Kyler Seafood (New Bedford, MA): $350,000

Laurenitis Farm (Sunderland, MA): $39,235

Leicester Public Schools (Leicester, MA): $102,500

Littleton Community Farm (Littleton, MA): $17,921

Local Tortillas LLC, dba Mi Tierra Tortillas (Hadley, MA): $209,780

Lombrico LLC (West Whately, MA): $19,456

M&P Fishing Corporation - F/V Fisherman (New Bedford, MA): $16,800

Many Forks Farm (Clarksburg, MA): $12,921

Many Hands Organic Farm (Barre, MA): $20,850

Martha's Vineyard Spearpoint Oysters LLC (Edgartown, MA): $28,943

Mass Audubon (Lincoln, MA): $318,140

Mayval Farm (Westhampton, MA): $81,761

Medway Community Farm, Inc (Medway, MA): $54,536

Medway Village Food Pantry (Medway, MA): $83,652

MELC LLC (New Bedford, MA): $204,053

Merrimack Valley Food Bank (MA-Middlesex County-Lowell MA): $170,202

Midnight Our (South Chatham, MA): $69,359

Morning Dew Farm (Worthington, MA): $280,271

Mystic Valley Young Men's Christian Association/Mystic Valley YMCA (Malden, MA): $25,840

Nantucket Resource Partnership (Nantucket, MA): $250,000

Nashoba Valley Technical High School (Westford, MA): $43,890

Needham Community Farm (Needham, MA): $57,435

Neighbors In Need, Inc (Lawrence, MA): $110,962

New Bedford Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services (New Bedford, MA): $449,330

Northampton Survival Center (Northampton, MA): $72,363

Nourishing the North Shore (Newburyport. MA): $74,624

Oake Knoll Farms LLC (Foxboro, MA): $500,000

Off the Shelf Farm (New Marlborough, MA): $497,519

Old Colony YMCA (Brockton, MA): $301,216

Open Table, Inc. (Concord, MA): $168,529

Osamequin Farm Inc (Seekonk, MA): $49,349

Our Neighbors' Table (Amesbury. MA): $181,021

Overlook Food Awareness Resource of Massachusetts, Inc. (Overlook FARM) (Rutland MA): $12,510

Park Hill Orchard (Easthampton, MA): $500,000

Pleasant Valley Gardens (Methuen, MA): $66,000

Quabbin Harvest Food Co-op (Orange, MA): $64,852

Rebecca Taylor (Wellfleet, MA): $84,482

Red Shirt Farm (Lanesborough, MA): $344,049

Red's Best (Boston, MA): $421,759

Reed Farm (Greenfield, MA): $285,777

River Valley Farm (Leverett, MA): $50,193

Riverland Farm (Sunderland, MA): $57,027

Rock Harbor Shellfish Co. (Orleans, MA): $104,795

Root NS (Salem. MA): $374,250

Round the Bend Farm Inc. (South Dartmouth, MA): $84,208

Scout Fisheries Inc (Sagamore, MA): $69,029

Shady Corner Farm LLC (Sherborn, MA): $13,611

Shepherd Farm Inc (Townsend, MA): $93,371

Small Farm, Inc (Maynard, MA): $426,050

Somerville Public Schools (Somerville, MA): $34,252

South Shore Community Action Council, Inc. (Plymouth, MA): $29,618

Steppingstone, Inc. (Greater Fall River, MA): $70,232

Stillman Quality Meats, LLC (Hardwick, MA): $500,000

Stillman's Greenhouses & Farmstand Inc (New Braintree, MA): $15,500

Survival Centers Inc., dba. Amherst Survival Center (North Amherst, MA): $133,222

Sustainable CAPE - Center for Agricultural Preservation & Education (Truro, MA): $9,753

Sweet Brook Beef Company (Williamstown, MA): $25,000

Taft Farms (Great Barrington, MA): $75,714

Tangerini's Spring Street Farm, Inc (Millis, MA): $198,049

The Boston Smoked Fish Company, LLC (Boston, MA): $359,083

The Farm School (Athol, MA): $383,724

The Greater Boston Food Bank, Inc. (Boston, MA): $499,518

The Livestock Institute of Southern New England, Inc. (Westport, MA): $85,782

The Lynn Community Farm (Lincoln, MA): $2,204

The Neighborhood Farm, LLC (Westport, MA): $122,078

The Open Door / Cape Ann Food Pantry, Inc. (Gloucester, MA): $333,729

The Salem Pantry, Inc. (Salem, MA): $17,037

Three Sisters Garden Project, Inc. (Ipswich, MA): $14,850

Tichon Seafood Corporation (New Bedford, MA): $500,000

Town of Bedford, MA Food Bank (Bedford, MA): $36,353

Town of Concord (Concord, MA): $42,760

Town of Wellfleet Health and Conservation (Wellfleet, MA): $20,335

Tribal Foodways LLC (Marstons Mills, MA): $192,500

Trustees of Tufts College (Boston, MA): $214,934.20

UMass Chan Medical School (Shrewsbury, MA): $418,678

University of Massachusetts Lowell (Lowell, MA): $44,614

Walpole Community Food Pantry, Inc. (Walpole, MA): $209,519

Walt's Farm (Westport, MA): $46,043

Wellfleet Shellfish Company, Inc. (Eastham, MA): $52,294.45

WestMass ElderCare, Inc. (WMEC) (Holyoke, MA): $492,925

Weymouth Food Pantry (Weymouth, MA): $36,560

Whistling Meadow Farm LLC (South Deerfield, MA): $170,743

Whittier Farms Inc. (Sutton, MA): $17,440

Wildberry Acres Farm (Brookfield, MA): $60,632

Winters Farm (Rehoboth, MA): $91,870

For more information regarding the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, please visit the program’s webpage.

