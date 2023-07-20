New affordable homes coming to Castlegar

CANADA, July 20 - Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion –

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Castlegar and across the country. Eagle Estates will have a transformative impact on the lives of those living with developmental disabilities, by providing them with accessible housing and the support services they need to thrive. It’s vital that we create housing options like this across Canada to support Canadians and ensure that no one is left behind. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville –

“These new housing units give residents more than just a safe and affordable place to live; they also offer a support system, a connection to the community and an opportunity for residents to reach their full potential to the best of their abilities. Eagle Estates will break down barriers that people with disabilities sometimes face in accessing housing and does great work with other partners to offer services that help tenants experience life in the community. These new housing developments will make a difference in the lives of the residents and their families.”

Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West –

“Building new homes that are attainable for people is a key part of our work to address the housing crisis. While we know there is more work to do, Eagle Estates will provide accessible homes for people with moderate incomes and for those living with disabilities. It takes many partners to come together to make projects like this happen, so thank you to the Kootenay Society for Community Living, Columbia Basin Trust, the city and CMHC so people can continue living in Castlegar, near family, friends and in the community they know and love.

Kathleen Elias, executive director, Kootenay Society for Community Living –

“KSCL’s administration and board started with a plan for housing 10 years ago. It seems surreal that is finally coming to life to serve those individuals, families, and others in our community who need affordable housing. This project promotes KSCL’s goal of inclusion, recognizing everyone’s diversities and being part of our Castlegar community.”

Maria McFaddin, mayor, Castlegar –

“The City of Castlegar is very excited to see this project moving forward and would like to recognize the various community partners involved in making it a reality. City council continues to take bold action to prioritize housing options in Castlegar. Making city lands available for developments that meet the needs of our community is just one of the ways we are delivering on the city’s housing strategy.”

Johnny Strilaeff, president and chief executive officer, Columbia Basin Trust –

“Residents and communities in the Columbia Basin have told us that affordable housing continues to be a priority in the region. These new units will increase the housing options for people in Castlegar. Thank you to all the partners involved, and especially the efforts of the Kootenay Society for Community Living, as they help bring more affordable housing to the community.”